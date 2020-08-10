Honda City, Hyundai Verna & Skoda Rapid Sales Up In July 2020

These three sedans not only managed to retain, but also improve their monthly sales numbers in July 2020 as compared to the same month last year

While demand for SUVs continues to soar throughout the globe, manufacturers haven’t completely given up on sedans. The Indian market also continues to see a rise in SUV sales, and hence, manufacturers continue to explore new SUV segments and launch new products in the said space.

However, three C-segment executive sedans have been updated in the last few months, namely Hyundai Verna, Skoda Rapid and the Honda City. While the Skoda Rapid received BS6-compliance, the Hyundai Verna received a mid-life refresh. On the other hand, Honda launched a new-gen model for the City altogether.

It seems like the respective updates have had a positive impact and helped in attracting more buyers to the segment. The Honda City turned out to be the best-selling C-segment sedan in the Indian market in July 2020 since the carmaker sold 1975 units of the sedan, while the Hyundai Verna followed in at second with 1906 units sold, and the Skoda Rapid secured the fourth position with a total sale of 738 units last month.

In comparison, Honda had managed to sell 1921 units of the City in July 2019, which means that the sedan has recorded a 3 per cent growth in terms of year-on-year sales. Hyundai had sold 1890 units of the Verna in the same month last year, which means that its sales saw a 1 per cent YoY growth in July 2020.

Skoda has managed to sell 31 additional units of the Rapid last month, as compared to the 707 units it sold in July last year. This has resulted in a positive YoY growth in sales by 4 per cent. While the overall executive sedan segment sales saw a YoY decline in July 2020, the three aforementioned sedans have certainly managed to retain their numbers.

As of now, Skoda has priced the BS6 Rapid between Rs 7.49 – 11.79 lakh, while Hyundai retails the Verna at a starting price of Rs 9.3 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 15.09 lakh for the top-end trim. Honda on the other hand, has priced the fifth-gen City from Rs 10.89 lakh to Rs 14.64 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).