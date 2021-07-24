Honda City Hybrid To Likely Launch In India This Year

Honda City hybrid version uses the latest i-MMD technology that can also be found in the CR-V and Jazz globally

Honda unveiled the City hybrid for the Malaysian market back in August 2020 and since then its debut in the Indian market has been expected as the mid-size sedan leads the class here. However, there is no official launch timeline on the hybrid-spec City for India yet and we do expect it to happen later this year or sometime next year.

As early as next month, Honda will launch the mid-life facelift for the Amaze compact sedan with minor updates and it could be followed by the City hybrid but the launch timeframe is yet unofficial. The Japanese manufacturer has recently been reported to be working on a mid-size SUV rivalling Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier and MG Hector.

The report further indicated that the sub-four-metre SUV plans for India have been dropped and the mid-size SUV could be offered in five-seater and three-row options and it could be closely related to the production-spec N7X concept bound for Indonesia. Back to the City hybrid, it is equipped with the latest i-MMD technology used in the CR-V hybrid.

The same tech can also be found in the new generation Jazz sold internationally. The Honda City e:HEV system is based on a strong hybrid tech and employs an electric motor sending drive to the wheels while the petrol engine does the assistive duties. The 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine works in tandem with two electric motors.

The gasoline mill kicks out 98 horsepower and 127 Nm of peak torque. The integrated e-motor does the assist function and acts as an ISG (Integrated Starter Generator) while the other electric motor sends drive to the front wheels through a single fixed-gear ratio transmission and it makes 109 horsepower and 253 Nm.

The hybrid system offers three different drive types: first with the electric motor, second with the ICE engine alone and third the hybrid function helping in boosting the fuel efficiency further. On the outside, the e:HEV is differentiated with a unique badge. It could sit at the top of the range upon arrival in India.