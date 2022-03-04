Honda City Hybrid Production To Begin Soon In India – Report

The forthcoming Honda City hybrid will be the first mainstream strong-hybrid car in the Indian market upon launch later this year

Honda Cars India is planning to launch the hybrid version of the City sedan soon. As per a new report, the car is almost production-ready for the Indian market, and it is expected to be officially introduced here by the middle of this year. The report states that the upcoming Honda City hybrid is already past the prototype stage, and the manufacturer wants to launch it very eagerly.

This is understandable, as Honda’s car lineup in the Indian market is quite small, consisting of the following models – Amaze, Jazz, WR-V, City (fourth generation), and City (fifth generation). With more models in its range, the brand would be able to capture a bigger chunk of the car market in our country.

The hybrid version will be introduced for the fifth-generation Honda City, not the older fourth-gen model. The hybrid powertrain is expected to consist of a 1.5-litre petrol engine, with 98 PS and 127 Nm on tap, paired with two electric motors. One motor acts as an ISG (integrated starter generator), while the other one is connected to the front axle, to propel the car forward.

The combined power output is rated at 110 PS and 253 Nm, and there are three driving modes available – electric-only, petrol-only, and hybrid. In the petrol-only mode, a lock-up clutch connects the engine directly to the wheels via a single-speed transmission. Of course, the hybrid sedan will have better fuel economy than its petrol counterpart.

In fact, Honda City hybrid is expected to be the most fuel-efficient sedan in the Indian market when it launches. Currently, the fifth-gen City is priced from Rs. 11.23 lakh to Rs. 14.98 lakh for the petrol version, and from Rs. 12.83 lakh to Rs. 15.18 lakh for the diesel version (all prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi). The upcoming hybrid version will be significantly more expensive.

Honda is also working on a new midsize SUV in the Indian market, based on the ‘RS Concept’ showcased at 2021 GIIAS. This forthcoming model will share its platform with the new-gen City, and likely the powertrain options as well.