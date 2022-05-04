Honda City Hybrid Launched At Rs. 4.5 Lakh Over Petrol Top End Variant

2022 Honda City Hybrid is claimed to have a class-leading fuel economy of 26.5 kmpl, courtesy of the new strong hybrid system

Honda Cars India has today officially announced the launch of the City Hybrid in the domestic market and is priced at Rs. 19.50 lakh (ex-showroom) – making it around Rs. 4.5 lakh more expensive than the regular top-end petrol variant. The production of the hybridized City began recently at the brand’s manufacturing plant in Tapukara, Rajasthan.

The reservations are already underway for the City Hybrid at the authorised dealerships for an initial token of Rs. 21,000. The Japanese manufacturer unveiled the hybrid version of the City midsize sedan a while ago in India and it currently sits at the top of the range with more features and better mileage compared to the regular version.

You can check out our comprehensive mileage test and review of the 2022 Honda City e:HEV in the video linked below. As for the performance, a 1.5-litre four-cylinder Atkinson Cycle petrol engine is utilised and it works in concert with a twin electric motor setup. While one motor acts as an electric generation, the other serves as a propulsion motor with the system designed to operate at around 2,000 rpm for peak efficiency.

It is claimed to have a best-in-class fuel economy of 26.5 kmpl. The hybrid system works in a way that the 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine produces 98 hp and with electrical assistance, the total output grows to 109 horsepower. The combined power output stands at 126 PS and 253 Nm of peak torque and there are three different drive modes to make matters easy and in fact more efficient.

The petrol engine jumps into the action when running at higher speeds while the hybrid system comes into play for optimal efficiency during ideal conditions. The battery automatic tops up via the engine and it helps in achieving short runs to further improve overall mileage.

The Japanese auto major offers the hybrid Honda City with a standard warranty of three years or unlimited km while the Lithium-ion battery pack has an eight-year standard warranty. It can be extended to five years/unlimited km or ten years/ 1.20 lakh km. As for the exterior, it gets a new fog lamp garnish, hexagonal grille inserts, a more prominent boot spoiler, e:HEV badge and rear diffuser over the regular model

The interior comes with an updated eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Honda Connect and Amazon Echo, an eight-speaker audio system, ambient lighting, sunroof, six airbags, Honda lane watch camera, ADAS tech like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, autonomous emergency braking, TPMS, HSA, VSC, etc.