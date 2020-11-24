Honda City Hatchback Leaked Online Ahead Of Launch

Honda City hatchback will be powered by a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine developing 120 bhp maximum power and 173 Nm of peak torque

We showed you pictures of the fifth generation Honda City based hatchback a few months ago as it was spotted testing in Southeast Asia. Now, leaked information regarding the soon-launching model has come up on the internet. Set to be unveiled in Thailand first, it is expected to be introduced in more ASEAN markets as the City brand name has been well regarded.

In the Thai market, the model has been christened just the City Hatchback and it has several commonalities with its sedan sibling. On the outside, it looks similar to the sedan but only until the C-pillar. The rear end of the Honda City Hatchback has been redesigned to accommodate the hatch styling with new tailgate, wraparound LED tail lamps, and bumper.

The leaked image indicates the presence of three variants for the Honda City Hatchback. They are 1.0 TURBO S+, 1.0 TURBO SV and 1.0 TURBO RS. The latter being the range-topper, just as the RS-spec variant on the City sedan. As for the performance, it will be powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 120 bhp.



It generates a peak torque of 173 Nm and will be connected to a CVT. Some of the key features expected in the Honda City Hatchback are 16-inch alloy wheels with 185/55 section tyres, LED headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lights, LED fog lamps, LED tail lamps, Honda smart key system, push button start, automatic AC with digital display screen, and cruise control.

It is also expected to get an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, eight-speaker audio, multi-angle parking camera, six airbags, speed sensing auto door lock, Vehicle Stability Assist, Hill Start Assist, paddle shifting function, etc.

The City sedan in its fifth generation has been performing well on sale charts as it continues to be the best-seller in the C-segment in recent months. It drives in decent volumes for the Japanese manufacturer domestically alongside the Amaze.