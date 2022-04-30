Honda City e:HEV Hybrid Launch On May 4 – 7 Unique Things About It

Honda City e:HEV will launch in the Indian market next week, and here, we have listed all the unique things about this upcoming hybrid sedan

Honda Cars India is all set to reveal the prices of City e:HEV in the Indian market on May 4. The hybrid sedan has already started arriving at dealer yards around the country, and media drives are currently underway. Keep watching this space for our first-drive review of the new Honda City e:HEV, which will be out soon.

Here, we have listed seven unique things that you should know about the soon-to-launch Honda City e:HEV hybrid sedan.

1. First mass-market hybrid car in India

Honda City e:HEV is the first mass-market hybrid vehicle in India. Not only that, it is actually the first strong hybrid car to be manufactured locally in our country. With electrification taking hold of the Indian automobile industry, more hybrid vehicles will be manufactured in India in the future.

2. Will feature minor styling changes

To differentiate it from the standard petrol and diesel versions, Honda City e:HEV gets a few unique styling elements. The Honda logos on the nose and tail get blue highlights, new fog lamp garnish, ducktail spoiler on the boot, and a faux carbon fibre diffuser on the rear bumper.

3. Will be available in one trim level

Honda will offer City e:HEV in just one trim level – top-spec ZX. It gets all the convenience and safety features as the regular City ZX, with a few extra features thrown in for a more premium and upmarket feel overall.

4. Hybrid powertrain

Powering Honda’s new hybrid sedan is a 1.5-litre petrol engine, paired with a Lithium-ion battery and two electric motors. One motor acts as a starter-generator, while the other powers the wheels. The combined power and torque output figures are rated at 126 PS and 253 Nm, respectively. Thanks to the hybrid powertrain, Honda City e:HEV delivers a claimed fuel efficiency of up to 26.5 kmpl. That figure is achieved thanks to its three driving modes – EV mode, hybrid mode, and engine mode. The car automatically switches between these modes in order to prioritise power or efficiency.

5. Gets a few segment-first features

Apart from the hybrid powertrain, there are a few other segment-first features on offer here. These include an electronic parking brake, lane watch camera, and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems).

6. Multiple connected features

Honda will offer connected car tech on City e:HEV, along with in-built compatibility for Amazon Alexa and Google voice assistant. Of course, The vehicle gets Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity as well for smartphones.

7. Honda sensing safety features

As stated above, Honda City e:HEV gets advanced driver assistance features, like forward collision warning with autonomous emergency braking system, auto high beam, lane keep assist, road departure warning, adaptive cruise control, and auto high beam. Acoustic Vehicle Alerting system is also available here.