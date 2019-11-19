Honda City BS6 Petrol Launching Very Soon; To Be Priced From Rs. 10.22 Lakh

The existing City will continue on sale till the arrival of the next generation model towards the end of next year reportedly

According to several reports emerged on the internet, Honda Cars India is preparing to introduce the BSVI compliant City in the domestic market in the coming days. The petrol engined City sticking by the more stringent emission standards will reportedly be priced from Rs. 10.22 lakh and it goes all the way up to Rs. 14.68 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

In comparison to the current BSIV petrol variants, the price increase for the base SV manual is only Rs. 10,000 and for other variants, it costs Rs. 15,000 reportedly. The 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol four-cylinder engine with BSVI updates will continue to produce 119 horsepower and it will be connected to either a six-speed manual or a CVT automatic transmission as in the current state.

The Japanese manufacturer employs the 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel powertrain across its portfolio and it will be upgraded to meet BSVI norms ahead of the April 2020 deadline. Moreover, the smaller 1.2-litre petrol unit will also undergo updates to conform with the BSVI regulations in the coming months.

The major implication of the arrival of the updated petrol engine in the current generation City sedan is that the much-awaited next-gen model will likely take a little longer than anticipated to debut in the domestic market. Honda may continue to sell the existing City without any further updates.

Variants BS6 Honda City BS4 Honda City SV MT Rs 10.22 lakh Rs 10.12 lakh V MT Rs 11.13 lakh Rs 10.98 lakh V CVT Rs 12.34 lakh Rs 12.19 lakh VX MT Rs 12.17 lakh Rs 12.01 lakh VX CVT Rs 13.48 lakh Rs 13.33 lakh ZX MT Rs 13.35 lakh Rs 13.20 lakh ZX CVT Rs 14.68 lakh Rs 14.53 lakh

The fifth generation Honda City will be unveiled on November 25 in Thailand and it will go on sale there before reaching other ASEAN markets. It is subjected to a range of exterior and interior changes and all of them are expected to up the ante in the segment and revive the sluggish sales numbers.

On the mechanical side, the diesel engine is said to get CVT gearbox in the fifth-gen City while a mild-hybrid system introduced in the latest Jazz sold globally will make it’s way into the Indian lineup sometime during the course of 2021.