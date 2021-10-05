Honda City Becomes The Best-Selling Sedan In India In Sept 2021

In September 2021, Honda City’s sales figure stood at 3,348 units, making it the highest-selling sedan in our market for that month

Last month, Honda dispatched 3,348 units of the City sedan in India, including both the fifth-generation and fourth-generation models. As such, Honda City was the best-selling sedan in our market last month, followed by Hyundai Aura and Maruti Dzire, with 2,654 units and 2,141 units sold last month, respectively.

The City managed to outsell its direct rivals by a massive margin, with competitors managing only three-digit sales numbers – Maruti Ciaz (981 units), Hyundai Verna (879 units), Skoda Rapid (473 units), VW Vento (161 units). Even Honda Amaze, which was the brand’s most popular model in the Indian market, took a back seat with a sales figure of 2,063 units.

In the Indian car market, the popularity of sedans has been decreasing as buyers keep flocking towards SUVs and crossovers. It is impressive that Honda has managed to capture the sedan market space so effectively, but the allure of SUVs is too strong; Honda is developing a mid-size SUV for the Indian market, expected to arrive by 2023.

As for the City, Honda launched its fifth-generation model in India in July last year, and the manufacturer has kept the older-gen model on sale alongside it. The new-gen City is available with two engine options – a 1.5-litre NA petrol unit (121 PS/145 Nm) and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel unit (100 PS/200 Nm). A 6-speed manual gearbox comes as standard, and the petrol motor gets a CVT option as well.

The older-gen model is only available with a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine (119 PS/145 Nm), mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The old-gen Honda City is relatively affordable as well, priced from Rs. 9.29 lakh to Rs. 9.99 lakh, while the price of the new-gen City ranges from Rs. 11.16 lakh to Rs. 14.91 lakh for the petrol variants, and from Rs. 12.76 lakh to Rs. 15.11 lakh for the diesel variants (all prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Honda is also planning to bring the City hybrid to India soon. Available in a few international markets, the vehicle is powered by a 1.5L petrol engine, connected to two electric motors. Honda City hybrid is expected to arrive in our market next year, and it will likely be the most fuel-efficient sedan in India upon launch.