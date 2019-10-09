Honda City Beats Ciaz, Verna, Rapid, Yaris In Sep 2019 Sales – Details

Honda City recorded a total of 1,819 units in September 2019 as against 2,564 units with 29 per cent YoY de-growth

The C-segment for sedans has seen rapid depletion in volume sales in recent times due to the increase in popularity of the mid-size SUV segment. With the automobile industry going through a patch with negative sales growth across all segments, the C-sedans have been affected big time and whether they can recover from the deficit or not is subjected to debate.

Nevertheless, the trio of Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna continue to exchange blows at the top of the sales chart despite the shrinkage of volumes. In September 2019, Hoda City got the better of Hyundai Verna that stood as the most sold model the previous month. However, there was very little to choose between all the three sedans.

The City garnered 1,819 units last month as against 2,564 units with YoY sales de-growth of 29 per cent. The Verna, on the other hand, managed to register a total of 1,738 units and when compared to the same month in 2018, about 50 per cent volume decline was noted as 3,501 units were retailed during that period in time.

S.No C-segment Sedans No Of Units In September 2019 1. Honda City 1,819 2. Hyundai Verna 1,738 3. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz 1,715 4. Skoda Rapid 816 5. Volkswagen Vento 455 6. Toyota Yaris 232 7. Nissan Sunny 53 8. Fiat Linea 0

The Ciaz slotted in at third with 1,715 units as against 6,246 units during the corresponding month last year with a massive YoY slump of 73 per cent. The City sold only 104 units more than the Ciaz and just 81 units more than Verna but the tally was good enough to give it the top position for September 2019. The scenario could change as we have headed into the festive season months.

The Ciaz, in particular, is facing huge YoY de-growth in recent times and to make things worse, the next-generation Honda City will more likely be on the line for next year with an overhauled exterior and interior. Elsewhere in the segment, the Rapid stood fourth last month with 816 units and 12 per cent YoY drop.

The Vento was the only model to post positive sales growth as 455 units were sold with 6 per cent volume increase on YoY terms. Both the Rapid and Vento will get their replacements within the next two years and they will be competitively priced by being based on MQB A0 IN platform. Toyota’s Yaris continued its woeful run with 61 per cent de-growth in September 2019.

