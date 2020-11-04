Honda City Beats Ciaz, Verna, Rapid, Yaris And Vento In October 2020

Just like the preceding month, Honda has managed to become the best-selling C-segment sedan in the month of October 2020 as well

Honda launched the fifth-gen version of the City in India in July this year, and just like the previous generations of the sedan, the new-gen model received an overwhelming response in the country upon its arrival as well. As a matter of fact, the response has been so good that Honda City managed to beat all its rivals in October 2020 in terms of sales.

With a total of 4,124 units sold last month, the Honda City went on to become the best-selling C-segment sedan in the Indian market. On second came the Hyundai Verna with 2,166 units sold in October 2020. The Hyundai Verna was also updated recently, but it looks like the mid-life refresh isn’t enough to challenge the Honda City.

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz took the third spot, with a total of 1,422 units sold last month. The Ciaz was followed by the Skoda Rapid, Toyota Yaris and Volkswagen Vento, with 1,024 and 231 units to their names respectively. The overall sales of the segment have gone down because of the increasing popularity of compact SUVs, however, the Honda City goes on to prove that the segment is still very well alive.

Models No. Of Units Sold In Oct 2020 1. Honda City 4,124 2. Hyundai Verna 2,166 3. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz 1,422 4. Skoda Rapid 1,024 5. Toyota Yaris 373 5. Volkswagen Vento 231

Honda had sold 2,709 units of the City in the month of September 2020, which means that the Japanese carmaker managed to sell 1,415 additional units of the City last month. Talking about the car, the fifth-gen City is being offered with two powertrains – a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 121 PS power and 145 Nm torque, as well as a 1.5-litre four-pot oil burner which is rated at 100 PS/200 Nm.

The transmission duties on both the powertrains are handled by a 6-speed manual as standard, while the petrol engine can also be had with an optional CVT auto. As of now, Honda retails the 2020 City at a starting price of Rs 10.89 lakh, which goes all the way up to Rs 14.64 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

Honda also currently retails two variants of the previous-gen City, namely SV MT and V MT, which have been priced at Rs 9.29 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.