Honda City Apex Edition Launched In India At Rs. 13.30 Lakh

Honda City Apex Edition is offered as a limited accessory package for the V and VX variants with the addition of new features

Honda Cars India has today introduced the limited edition Apex Edition of its popular sedan, the City in the domestic market. This special version enhances the V and VX grades, offering customers a more premium package. Available in both manual and CVT transmission options, the Apex Edition is available at a slightly premium cost over the standard variants.

The Honda City V MT Apex Edition is priced at Rs. 13,30,000 while the V CVT comes at Rs. 14,55,000. The VX MT costs Rs. 14,37,000 and the VX CVT is available for a price tag of Rs. 15,62,000 (all ex-showroom, Delhi). Compared to the regular model, it features visual and interior enhancements to justify the price range.

Key features of the Apex Edition include beige interiors, a premium leatherette instrument panel, leatherette console garnish and door padding. Additionally, the City Apex Edition comes with ambient lighting in seven colours for the instrument panel and door pockets.

The cabin further gains exclusive Apex Edition seat covers and cushions while the exterior is adorned with a distinctive badge on the fenders and an emblem on the trunk. These upgrades are offered as a limited period Apex Edition accessory package for the V and VX variants. Commenting on the Apex Edition of the Honda City, Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India said,

“Honda City has been an extremely successful brand in India enjoying an aspirational status among customers. It has consistently been a strong business pillar for Honda Cars India. With the introduction of the Apex Edition of the Honda City, we aim to offer a more enhanced and premium package to our customers. We are confident that the customers will like this new edition, and we look forward to welcoming more customers to the Honda family.”

With no performance changes, the familiar 1.5L four-cylinder VTEC petrol engine is utilised, producing a maximum power output of 121 PS and 145 Nm of peak torque. It follows the recent launch of the Elevate Black Edition while the Elevate Apex Edition is already on sale since September 2024.