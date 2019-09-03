Honda City, Amaze, Jazz, WR-V Sales See Massive Decline In August 2019

Honda Cars India sold 8,291 units in August 2019 as against 17,020 units with YoY de-growth of 51.3 per cent

Just like every other manufacturer, Honda Cars India has been registering negative YoY sales in the domestic market and the scenario did not change in August 2018. The Japanese brand ended up as the fifth most sold automaker in the country but the numbers were not too impressive. With 8,291 units, the company posted a massive 51.3 per cent YoY sales de-growth last month.

It finished ahead of Tata that endured 60.3 per cent YoY sales slump in August 2019. With more customers opting to go for the mid-size SUVs, the C-segment for sedans as a whole has been hit vehemently in recent past and thus the City could not record its usual figures.

The Amaze, despite being the second most sold sedan in its segment often, has seen noticeable sales drops recently. The WR-V, on the other hand, has been facing increased heat from new rivals such as Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300 in the compact SUV segment. With launch plans of the long-awaited HR-V appears to be shelved, the next-gen City could be the next big new product from the brand.

Honda commenced road testing of the fifth generation City as evident from the spy shots caught around June 2019. It will replace the existing model that was introduced in 2014 and it will likely go on sale next year. It appears to have bigger dimensions than the fourth-gen City offering more interior room while the design inspiration will be taken from the latest Accord.

It will have wider wraparound headlights with possible LED Daytime Running Lights, redesigned grille section with chrome strip, larger Honda badge in the middle, new tail lights and restyled bumper among others. Besides the evolutionary exterior, the interior will become more premium with added technologies and convenience features.

Moreover, Honda will introduce the mild-hybrid version of the City this time around while diesel/CVT combo could also be available. It could debut in India in 2021 while the regular petrol and diesel engines with BSVI compliance will likely be present right from 2020.