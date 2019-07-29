Honda CBR250RR Getting Big Upgrades To Challenge Four-Cylinder Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R

2020 Honda CBR250RR will reportedly get features like slipper clutch, quick shifter and a smart key in its first major upgrade

Honda unveiled the latest CBR250RR in mid-2016 in Indonesia before going on sale. The first CBR twin-cylinder motorcycle to carry the RR moniker has been well acclaimed among customers in the Southeast Asian markets. The smallest motorcycle to wear the CBR-RR badge will reportedly be getting a major upgrade in the coming months.

The Japanese manufacturer will bring prominent revisions into the CBR250RR range as the addition of more advanced technologies is said to be on the cards. According to a report emerged on Oxii, the 2020 Honda CBR250RR will get features like a smart key, slipper clutch and quick shifter among others.

Besides receiving new features, the CBR250RR will have reduced overall weight as it will be brought down from 168 kilograms quite significantly. Currently, the performance motorcycle comprises of throttle-by-wire system, USD front forks, pro-link monoshock rear suspension with five-step adjustable preload, segment-first multiple riding modes such as Comfort, Sport and Sport +.

While the new hardware is expected to improve the sporty characteristics of the already proven motorcycle, pricing could increase by a considerable amount as well. No performance output changes are believed to be incoming, as the CBR250RR uses a 249.7 cc parallel-twin engine developing 38.7 PS and 23.3 Nm of peak torque.

It is mated to a six-speed transmission. Codenamed K64A, it goes up against Yamaha YZF-R25 and Kawasaki Ninja 250. However, the supposed arrival of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R could pose a major threat to its existence. It is said to produce around 60 PS from an inline four-cylinder engine.

Both the 2020 Honda CBR250RR and the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R are expected to make global premiere at the upcoming Tokyo Motor Show in late October. The ZX-25R will likely draw design inspiration from the bigger Ninja siblings while a whole host of electronic aids could be on the offerings to harness the purported brute power.