Honda CBR150R (Yamaha YZF-R15 Rival) Patent Filed In India

Honda 2Wheelers has filed a patent for the new CBR150R in India, hinting at the small-capacity sportsbike’s launch in our market

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has filed a patent for the current-gen CBR150R sportsbike in India. The patent document shows the sharp styling of the motorcycle, which is identical to the current-gen international version. Honda CBR150R gets dual LED headlamps with separate LED DRLs, a sleek visor, a sporty full fairing, fairing-mounted rearview mirrors, a split seat, and a sharp tail.

The bike also gets golden-finished USD front forks and a monoshock rear suspension. The CBR150R has single disc brakes on both wheels, with optional dual-channel ABS. It gets 17-inch alloy wheels on both ends, shod with 100/80 tyre at the front and 130/70 tyre at the rear. The riding position of the bike is extremely sporty, thanks to low-set clip-on handlebars and centre-set footpegs.

Honda CBR150R is well-equipped as well, with a fully digital instrument console, all-LED lighting, etc., on offer. The bike is quite popular in South East Asian markets, including Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. Honda’s 150cc sportsbike would be a great option for the Indian market, to rival the likes of Yamaha YZF-R15 v4.

Honda CBR150R is powered by a 149.2cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. This motor is capable of generating a peak power of 17.1 PS (at 9,000 rpm) and a maximum torque of 14.4 Nm (at 7,000 rpm). It comes mated to a 6-speed sequential transmission, with a slipper & assist clutch on offer.

Interestingly, Honda CBR150R used to be on sale in India between 2012 and 2017, in its older-generation avatar. It was designed more as a sports-tourer, with a comfy riding position and relatively peppy performance. However, it wasn’t a huge success in our market back then, mainly due to its high price tag.

However, motorcycle enthusiasts nowadays don’t shy away from shelling out the big bucks for small-capacity motorcycles. For reference, Yamaha R15 v4 is priced from Rs. 1.72 lakh to Rs. 1.82 lakh, while KTM RC125 costs Rs. 1.79 lakh. As such, Honda CBR150R would fit here just fine! If launched in India, it will likely be priced between Rs. 1.7 lakh to Rs. 1.9 lakh.

