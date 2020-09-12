Honda CB500 Range Coming To India, First Launch Likely Around Diwali

The Honda CB range consists of three bikes – CB500F, CB500R, or CB500X – which derive power from a 471cc parallel-twin motor

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has been eyeing the small- to mid-capacity performance motorcycle market for quite some time now. The brand first entered that market space with the Honda CBR250R, and later with the CB300R, both of which have now been discontinued. The Japanese manufacturer is now planning to introduce 500cc motorcycles in the Indian market soon.

According to our source, Honda is planning to launch the CB500 range in India, which consists of three motorcycles – CB500R, CB500F, and CB500X. One of these is expected to go on sale around the Diwali festive season, and the rest will probably follow later. Previously, the company had also shown interest in introducing a Royal Enfield rival, and we expect to hear about some development about that soon.

The Honda CB500R is a fully-faired sports tourer, with rear-set footpegs and raised clip-on handlebars. The motorcycle offers a relatively relaxed riding posture, offering the perfect balance between comfort and sportiness. It gets dual LED headlamps, along with LED taillights and LED indicators.

The Honda CB500F is a naked streetfighter motorcycle. Everything on it is the same as the CB500R, except for the fairing, handlebar, and the headlamp unit. The single-piece handlebar is flatter and wider, giving it a more ‘urban’ riding posture, and it gets LED lighting all around.

As for the CB500X, it is an adventure tourer, with completely different riding ergonomics. It has a taller and flatter seat, and an extremely tall and wide single-piece handlebar. It gets a half-fairing, tall-windscreen, a small beak under the headlamp, and all-LED lighting. Interestingly, while most modern motorcycles are now being offered with complicated electronic riding aids, the Honda CB500 series is relatively simple, with just ABS on offer.

All three bikes are powered by a 471cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine. This motor generates a peak power and torque of 47 PS and 45 Nm, respectively. Previously, Honda brought the CBR250R in India as a CKD (completely knocked-down) import, while the CB300R was a CBU (completely built-up) import. The CKD route seems better for the CB500 series, as it would allow the company to keep the prices competitive, probably between Rs. 4.5 lakh to Rs. 5.5 lakh. (ex-showroom, New Delhi).