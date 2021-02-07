Honda CB350 Scrambler/Cafe Racer Coming Soon- What To Expect?

The upcoming motorcycle will likely share its underpinnings with the H’ness CB350, and could be priced around the Rs 2.40 lakh (ex-showroom) mark

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India entered the sub-400 cc modern-classic segment with the H’ness CB350, which was launched in the country in October 2020. The H’ness went on to become the most affordable motorcycle to be retailed through Honda’s Big Wing premium dealerships, and is also currently the most popular Honda premium bike in the Indian market.

Now, Honda has decided to make use of the H’ness CB350’s overwhelming response to introduce another motorcycle based on the CB350’s half duplex double-cradle frame. About a week ago, Honda went on to tease a new motorcycle which is expected to be based on the H’ness 350, and is scheduled for a launch on February 16. The new motorcycle will likely be either a cafe racer, or a scrambler.

The new motorcycle could be priced around Rs 2.40 lakh (ex-showroom), and have plenty in common with the H’ness CB350. The new bike could use the same telescopic front forks and hydraulic twin rear shocks, front and rear disc brakes with a dual-channel ABS system, slipper clutch and so on. Other features that will likely be offered with the new bike include all LED lighting as well as an LCD instrument cluster.

Powering the H’ness CB350 is a 348.36 cc single-cylinder air-cooled motor that belts out 21 PS of max power at 5,500 rpm, and 30 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm, and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. This is the same engine that is expected to be offered with the new bike as well.

It will be interesting to see how Honda positions the upcoming scrambler or cafe racer, as well as the name that will be given to the motorcycle. That being said, we expect the bike to come equipped with clip-on handlebars for sportier handling characteristics, rear view mirrors finished in silver, black fork gaiters, new single-piece seat setup with a vintage cowl, silver-coloured front and rear fenders etc.

It should be noted that the upcoming motorcycle will also be retailed through the premium BigWing dealership, just like the CB350. As of now, the H’ness is retailed at a base price of Rs 1,86,500, going up to Rs 1,92,500 (both prices, ex-showroom).