Honda CB350 Sales Grow By Over 454% In October 2021

The retro-themed Honda CB350 range consists of two models – CB350 H’ness and CB350 RS – which rival Royal Enfield motorcycles

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) introduced the CB350 H’ness in India in September last year. In February this year, the brand added the CB350 RS to its lineup. Thanks to both these retro-style motorcycles, the CB530 range has managed to garner strong popularity in the Indian market.

Last month, Honda dispatched a total of 7,152 units of the CB350 in India. Back in October 2020, the brand’s wholesale figures stood at 1,290 units, which is an enormous sales growth of 454.42 per cent on a Year-on-Year basis for October 2021. The sales performance is quite impressive, although Royal Enfield still maintains its lead in the segment with the Classic 350.

Honda CB350 H’ness and CB350 RS are both powered by a 348.36cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine. This motor is good for a peak power of 21.07 PS and a maximum power of 30 Nm., and it comes mated to a slick-shifting 5-speed sequential transmission, with a slipper & assist clutch offered as standard.

Although both the motorcycles are quite similar, there are a few differences between them. While the H’ness has a relaxed riding posture with forward-set footpegs, the RS has a sportier riding position with centre-set footpegs and slightly lower-set handlebars. Also, the H’ness has a lot more chrome-plated parts, and the taillight design is different between the two.

Both the bikes get alloy wheels, but where the H’ness gets 18-inch wheels on both ends, The RS gets an 18-inch front and a 17-inch rear wheel. The braking system on both consists of disc brakes, a 310mm front and a 240mm front, with the safety net of dual-channel ABS. A semi-digital instrument cluster is offered as standard, with the H’ness offering a smartphone connectivity option (via Bluetooth).

Honda CB350 H’ness is priced at Rs. 1.94 lakh for the DLX variant and Rs. 1.99 lakh for the DLX Pro variant. As for CB350 RS, it is priced at Rs. 1.89 lakh for the single-tone paint option and Rs. 1.95 lakh for the dual-tone paint option (all prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi).