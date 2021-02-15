Honda CB350 RS Scrambler To Launch In India Tomorrow

Honda CB350 RS will likely have plenty in common with the regular H’ness CB350 including the engine and mechanicals

Honda has made a sizeable impact with the H’ness CB350 ever since it went on sale a few months ago and the brand has already sold more than 10,000 units across the country. It is impressive considering the middleweight retro motorcycle segment being dominated by the 350 cc Royal Enfields. The Japanese manufacturer was long expected to bring in a RE rivals, however, it took quite a lot of time.

The second largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the country has decided to crank things up with the CB350 range as it is set to expand big time. A scrambler based on the H’ness is launching tomorrow in India and it will also be sold through BigWing dealerships as the chain of premium sales outlets has been expanded consistent in the due course since the H’ness CB350 was introduced.

Honda’s intention with the CB350 range is quite clear as it intends to spawn a host of motorcycles rivalling entry-level Royal Enfield bikes. Likely to be christened the CB350 RS, the Scrambler will have plenty in common with the regular CB350 including the platform, mechanicals and the refined engine that really sets the H’ness CB350 apart from the existing Royal Enfield Classic 350.

The 348.36 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine will continue to be used in the Honda H’ness CB350 RS producing a maximum power output of 21 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and 30 Nm of peak torque delivered at 3,000 rpm. The engine will more likely be linked with a five-speed transmission with slipper clutch as standard as in the regular CB350.

With the entry-level premium space does not have any authentic scrambler, the CB350 RS could create a niche of its own upon arrival. The features list of the Honda H’Ness CB350 Scrambler will comprise of LED headlamp, tail lamp and indicators, alloy wheels, upswept exhaust system, 15-litre fuel tank, front and rear disc brakes with dual-channel ABS system as standard.

As in the H’ness CB350, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), a semi-digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, hazard lamps, telescopic front forks, twin rear shock absorbers, single-piece seat by being a scrambler with a revised rear end by being a scrambler, etc are expected to be part of the package. The price range could hover around Rs. 2.1 lakh (ex-showroom).