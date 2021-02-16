New Honda CB350 RS Scrambler LAUNCHED At Rs. 1.96 Lakh

Honda CB350 RS derives power from a 348.36 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine producing 21 horsepower maximum power and 30 Nm of peak torque

Honda Motorcycles India has made a strong statement with the H’ness CB350 ever since it was introduced late last year and the Japanese manufacturer has already retailed more than 10,000 units. The BigWing dealerships have expanded rapidly courtesy of the arrival of the CB350 to more than 50 outlets. The premium sales network also offer high-end motorcycles like the Fireblade, Africa Twin and Gold Wing.

Honda has today announced the expansion of the CB range with the arrival of a scrambler dubbed the CB350 RS and we were the first to exclusively reveal it a few months ago. Priced at Rs. 1.96 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India), the Honda CB350 RS scrambler has several commonalities with the regular H’ness CB350 including the half-duplex cradle platform.

It is more of a sportier version of the regular classic sport and there are many notable highlights. It features tuck and roll seats, dual-tone fuel tank, forward riding position, underseat placed LED tail lamp, front fork boot, sporty grab rails, skid plate, wide pattern tyres and a unique headlamp ring.



Elsewhere, you could also see the sharp LED turn indicators up front and rear, digital-analogue instrument cluster with battery voltmeter reading, gear position indicator, mileage indicators, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), black finished exhaust system with heat shield, etc in the Honda CB350 RS.

Honda CB350 RS Dimensions Units In mm Length 2,163 mm Width 800 mm Height 1,107 mm Wheelbase 1,441 mm Ground Clearance 166 mm Kerb Weight 181 kg Seat Height 800 mm Fuel Tank Capacity 15 litres Front Tyre 100/90 R19 Rear Tyre 150/70 R17

The 348.36 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine continues to power the Honda CB350 RS developing a maximum power output of 21 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and 30 Nm of peak torque delivered at 3,000 rpm. The powertrain is connected to a five-speed transmission with a slipper and assist clutch as standard as in the H’ness.

The CB350 RS looks to be creating a niche of its own as we do not have any authentic scramblers in India at an accessible price range. It boasts of seven-spoke Y-shaped alloy wheels, upswept exhaust system, blackened front and rear fender, 15-litre fuel tank, 310 mm front and 240 mm rear disc brakes with dual-channel ABS system, etc.

As in the H’ness, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), a semi-digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, hazard lamps, telescopic front forks, twin rear shock absorbers are also part of the package. The CB350RS has been made available in two colour schemes namely Radiant Red Metallic and Black with Pearl Sports Yellow.