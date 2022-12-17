Honda CB300F Prices Reduced By Rs. 50,000 – HURRY UP!

Honda CB300F naked motorcycle now undercuts the KTM 125 Duke and is almost on par with the Bajaj Dominar 250 in terms of pricing

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India have announced a lucrative discount offer for the recently launched CB300F naked streetfighter in the domestic market. Sold exclusively through the premium BigWing dealerships, the CB300F now becomes the most affordable offering there as it undercuts the well-received H’ness CB350 and CB350 RS retro-styled motorcycles.

Courtesy of the year-closing discount deal, the Honda CB300F gets a massive price slash of Rs. 50,000. But the offer is limited till the stocks last. Back in August 2022, the Japanese manufacturer brought in the CB300F with a starting price of Rs. 2.26 lakh for the Deluxe variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 2.29 lakh for the Deluxe Pro trim (ex-showroom).

With the price drop of Rs. 50,000, the motorcycle now costs Rs. 1.76 lakh and Rs. 1.79 lakh for the Deluxe and Deluxe Pro variants (ex-showroom). The on-road price would be around Rs. 2.15 lakh. Suddenly, the CB300F has become an attractive proposition as it was launched with a high price tag in a typical Honda fashion for the premium offerings.

In comparison, the Honda CB300F undercuts the KTM 125 Duke by Rs. 2,000 and the fully-loaded variant is only a thousand rupees costlier. The Bajaj Dominar 250 currently carries a price tag of Rs. 1.75 lakh and thus the CB300F is almost on par making it a lucrative deal. The offer won’t last forever though as you might have to hurry up, if interested.

The Honda CB300F derives power from a 293 cc four-valve single-cylinder oil-cooled SOHC engine, which is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 24.1 hp and 25.6 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is linked with a six-speed transmission with a slipper and assist clutch as standard. The braking duties are performed by 276 mm front and 220 mm rear disc brakes.

It is suspended on a new frame and comes equipped with USD front forks and a five-step adjustable monoshock rear suspension. The features list also comprises an LED headlight, tail lamp and indicators, an all-digital instrument console, connectivity options, traction control, etc.