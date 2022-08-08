Honda CB300F Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 2.25 Lakh

Honda CB300F derives power from an all-new 293 cc single-cylinder SOHC oil-cooled engine; offered in two variants

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has today announced the launch of an all-new streetfighter dubbed the CB300F, as we previously suspected. The motorcycle’s bookings are now open exclusively at the BigWing dealerships across the country. The Honda CB300F is made available in a total of two variants namely Deluxe and Deluxe Pro.

The base Honda CB300F Deluxe variant carries a price tag of Rs. 2,25,900 while the top-spec Deluxe Pro is priced at Rs. 2,28,900 (both prices, ex-showroom New Delhi). The CB300F joins the neo-retro CB300R in the brand’s entry-level BigWing range. The customers can book the motorcycle’s colour and variant at the premium BigWing outlets or via online.

The Japanese two-wheeler major noted that as many as ten new patent applications have been made for the Honda CB300F. Targeting young audience of India, the variants are only differentiated by the connectivity options. Speaking of the launch, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said:

“The two-wheeler landscape in India is undergoing a big shift as we move up in the motorcycle category. Riders, in mid-size segment and above in particular, are looking for a fine balance between performance, versatility and modernism. With an aspiration for a dynamic lifestyle, riding community is getting performance oriented and look forward to a big bike experience.”

The sporty streetfighter comes equipped with a 293 cc single-cylinder four-valve SOHC engine with oil-cooling technology. It is loaded with features including Honda’s Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) for better stability during slippery conditions. It also comes with a dual-channel ABS system as standard along with an assist and slipper clutch.

The Honda CB300F is suspended on upside-down front forks and a monoshock rear suspension with a five-step preload adjustability while the braking duties are handled by a 276 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc, assisted by a dual-channel ABS system. The powertrain is linked with a six-speed transmission.

Other key highlights in the CB300F are full LED headlights and LED turn indicators, LED tail lamps, an all-digital instrument console. It also comes with a 150 mm wide rear tyre and the handlebars are in a tapered fashion. The motorcycle takes its design inspiration from the CB500F sold in the international markets with a sharp styling philosophy.

The muscular fuel tank is accompanied by a split seat setup and a compact side-mounted exhaust system with V-shaped alloy wheels. The three colour options made available in the Honda CB300F are Mat Axis Grey Metallic, Mat Marvel Blue Metallic and Sports Red.