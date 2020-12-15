Honda CB250 Patent Image Leaked; Could Be Positioned Below H’ness CB350

Honda CB250 could be considered for India in the near future and if/when it arrives, expect it to be sold through BigWing dealerships

The leaked patent images showing the filings of a new Honda motorcycle along with its engine have certainly gone viral on the internet. With the engine layout looking identical to the CB300R sold in the international markets, the chassis is entirely different. The bodywork and frame are more related to the CB400F retailed in Honda’s home market of Japan when examined closely.

Although the double cradle frame and swingarm are familiar, the rear suspension looks new and intricate with a monoshock setup. The shock is mounted directly to the swingarm behind the fuel tank assembly. The Japanese manufacturer could expand the CB range of motorcycles further and from the entry-level CB125R to CB1000R, it is world-renowned and recently Honda took advantage of it by introducing the H’ness CB350 in India.

Honda has rapidly been expanding its BigWing dealerships across the country on the back of the successful debut of the H’ness CB350 carrying a retro design theme influenced by the CB range. It will be expanded with the addition of a cafe racer and more new motorcycles appear to be in the pipeline to take the fight directly to the middleweight segment leader Royal Enfield.



The patent images could be of CB900F as well or Honda could try and manufacture a quarter litre motorcycle based on the CB range and it could be dubbed the CB250. We will have to wait and see what really goes down as Honda has been teasing images of a new motorcycle in the International markets for sometime and it could be from the retro naked range.

The BSVI compliant CB300R could also be launched in India in the coming months and it could sit at the entry point of the BigWing range alongside the H’ness CB350. It will compete against KTM 390 Duke and BMW G310 R and it could be priced around Rs. 2.55 lakh (ex-showroom) upon arrival.

It will continue to be powered by the 286 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, four-valve, DOHC engine producing a maximum power output of 31.4 horsepower and 27.5 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a six-speed transmission.