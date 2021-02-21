Honda CB Shine Sales Up By 74% In January 2021

The Honda CB Shine became the best-selling motorcycle for the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer in January 2021, with over 1.16 lakh units sold

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is currently the second-largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the country in terms of sales, and the automaker managed to secure over a 29 per cent market share in January 2021. Honda’s best-selling motorcycle in the Indian market last month was the CB Shine, over 1.16 lakh units of which were sold.

Honda sold a total of 1,16,222 units of the CB Shine in January 2021 to be precise, as against the 66,832 units it managed to sell in the same month last year. This means that the CB Shine recorded a year-on-year growth in sales by 74 per cent, making it one of the few Honda two-wheelers to have recorded positive YoY growth.

Honda currently offers the Shine with a 124 cc single-cylinder 4-stroke engine that belts out 10.7 PS of maximum power at 7500 rpm, along with 11 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed transmission. The bike makes use of a diamond frame which is suspended on a telescopic front fork and hydraulic type rear suspension.

The motorcycle comes equipped with a 130 mm drum brake on both ends, while a 240 mm disc brake at the front is optional. Honda offers the CB Shine with four different colours, namely Black, Geny Grey Metallic, Athletic Blue Metallic and Rebel Red Metallic. As of now, the motorcycle is priced at Rs 70,478 for the drum brake variant, and Rs 75,274 (both prices, ex-showroom) for the disc version.

Honda was also recently in the news for the launch of the Highness-based CB350RS. The CB350RS adds a modern touch to the retro CB350 range, yet continues to share its engine, suspension, brakes and chassis with the CB350 H’ness.

That said, the new motorcycle draws power from a 348vcc, single-cylinder, air-cooled motor that churns out 21 PS of maximum power at 5500 rpm and 30 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm. The engine comes mated to a five-speed gearbox. The CB350RS is priced at Rs 1.96 lakh for the Red colour option and Rs 1.98 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the dual-tone option.