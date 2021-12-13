Honda Cars Year-End Discounts [Dec 2021] – Amaze, City, WR-V, Jazz

Honda Cars India is offering deals and discounts worth up to a maximum of Rs. 45,108 this month (December 2021)

Now that 2022 is coming to an end, automobile manufacturers in India have announced some really attractive end-of-year discounts on their vehicles. Japanese carmaker Honda is also one of them, offering some great deals on its cars this month, and here, we’ve detailed all the available discounts.

Honda’s most affordable car on sale in India – Amaze – doesn’t have any cash discount or exchange bonus on offer. This is understandable, as the sedan was updated with a facelift just a few months ago. However, a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 is being offered on it.

As for the brand’s hatchback, the Jazz, a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 is available on it, although buyers can choose to have free accessories worth Rs. 12,147 instead of that. An exchange bonus of Rs. 5,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 also on offer here.

Honda WR-V doesn’t have a cash discount on offer this month. However, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 are also available on the little Honda crossover. As for the older-gen City (4th-gen model), there is no cash discount or exchange bonus available, but it does get a corporate discount of Rs. 8,000.

On the new-gen Honda City, buyers can avail of either a cash discount of Rs. 7,500 or free accessories worth Rs. 8,108. Other than that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 8,000 are being offered on it as well.

Honda Cars Year-End Discounts – December 2021 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + corporate discount Honda Amaze Nil Nil + Rs. 4,000 Honda Jazz Rs. 10,000 (or free accessories worth Rs. 12,147) Rs. 5,000 + Rs. 4,000 Honda WR-V Nil Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 4,000 Honda City (4th Gen) Nil Nil + Rs. 8,000 Honda City (5th Gen) Rs. 7,500 (or free accessories worth Rs. 8,108) Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 8,000 For existing Honda car owners, a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000 is available. If an old Honda car is brought in for exchange, the exchange bonus is worth more – Rs. 9,000

