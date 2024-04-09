Honda Cars Sold With Big Discounts In April 2024 – All Details

If you are looking to buy a Honda car, then some of these discounts might actually be worth it, as it gets you closer to the car you love

Before we dive into the details of the discounts, we would like to inform you that sadly there are no discounts offered for the Honda City e:HEV model while the rest of the lineup that gets the offers includes the City 5th generation, Elevate and the Amaze.

The least offer is on the newer model of course, which is the Elevate and it gets something Honda likes to call it a ‘Limited-period celebration offer’ which gives the customer a discount of up to Rs 19,000/-. The Honda Elevate gets features like touchscreen infotainment with smartphone connectivity, auto climate control, ESP, and as per the most recent announcement by Honda, all variants get 6 airbags as standard.

It is powered by a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine that produces 120bhp of power and 145Nm of torque which comes mated to either a 6-speed manual or a CVT automatic transmission. The Honda City 5th generation gets an overall discount of Rs 71,500/- depending on the variant you choose. This includes a cash discount of up to Rs 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 for the ZX variant.

For all other variants, the cash discount is up to Rs 10,000 and the exchange bonus is Rs 10,000. There is also a customer loyalty bonus of Rs 4,000 and if the car that you are exchanging is a Honda, then you get a further Rs 6,000 off. The corporate discount adds another Rs 5,000. If you are opting to purchase the recently launched Elegant edition, then you get a Special Edition benefit of Rs 36,500.

The Honda City gets the same powertrain options as the Honda Elevate. The highest discount is provided on the Honda Amaze this time with total benefits of up to Rs 83,000. This includes a cash discount of Rs 10,000, a special corporate discount of Rs 20,000, a corporate discount of Rs 3,000, a customer loyalty bonus of Rs 4,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and an additional Honda car exchange bonus of Rs 6,000.

Also, if you opt for the Elite edition, then you get a Special Edition benefit of Rs 30,000. The Honda Amaze is powered by a 1.2-litre 4-cylinder NA petrol engine that produces 90bhp of power and 110Nm of torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a CVT automatic transmission.