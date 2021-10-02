Honda Cars September 2021 Sales – Amaze, City, Jazz, WR-V

Honda registered a sales drop of 39 per cent on a Year-on-Year basis in the Indian car market, down to 6,765 units in September 2021

Honda Cars India’s wholesales figures for September 2021 are out, and the sales performance turned out less than ideal, to say the least. The manufacturer saw a nearly 34 per cent sales decline on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, from 10,199 units in September 2020 to 6,765 units last month.

On a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis, Honda’s sales dropped by 39 per cent, with its sales figure for August 2021 standing at 11,177 units. Honda’s market share for last month was 3.6 per cent, which is surprisingly higher than its share back in September 2020 (3.5 per cent). The manufacturer grabbed the eighth spot on the passenger vehicle sales chart.

Honda’s lineup in the Indian market consists of the following cars – Amaze, City (4th generation and 5th generation), WR-V, and Jazz. The Amaze is the best-selling model in the brand’s range, and earlier this year, it was given a minor facelift, featuring an updated exterior design and a few new features.

The Japanese carmaker is planning to introduce Honda City hybrid in India soon, likely around mid-2022. The City hybrid will have a 1.5L petrol engine together with two electric motors. The fuel efficiency figures are expected to be way better than the regular Honda City, reaching up to 27.8 kmpl!

Honda is also working on a new SUV for the Indian market, which is expected to be based on the same platform as the new City. With the popularity of SUVs and crossovers steadily rising in India, the market share of sedans continues to fall across all segments. Save for the WR-V, Honda doesn’t have any SUVs in its lineup, and it definitely needs to launch a few.

Details are scarce at the moment, but speculations suggest that the new SUV could get the same 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine options as the fifth-generation City. Previously, Honda was reportedly planning to introduce a brand-new compact SUV in the Indian market, but decided against it as that segment has become extremely crowded. Also, this forthcoming midsize SUV is expected to be available in two-row and three-row configurations.