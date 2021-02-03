Honda Cars Records Over 113% Sales Growth In January 2021

Last month, Honda Cars India Limited (HCIL) retailed 11,320 vehicles, registering a massive YoY sales growth of 113.6 per cent

Honda Cars India has announced its sales figures for January 2021, and the Japanese carmaker seems to have run into some good fortune. Honda’s total retail figure for last month stood at 11,320 units. This translates to a sales growth of 113.6 per cent on a Year-on-Year basis (5,299 units sold in January 2020).

In December 2020, the carmaker had retailed a total of 8,638 vehicles. Thus, on a Month-on-Month basis, Honda’s car sales have gone up by 31.0 per cent. Last month, the manufacturer had offered New Year discounts on its cars, which could be one of the reasons for the strong sales growth. Honda’s car lineup consists of Amaze, Jazz, City (4th and 5th generation models), and WR-V.

Honda Civic and CR-V have been discontinued in India, following the closure of the carmaker’s plant in Greater Noida. Both the vehicles are still listed on the carmaker’s website though, and will be on sale till the remaining stock lasts. The leftover stock is being offered with good discounts and offers, in order to clear the inventory.

Honda Amaze is the company’s best-selling model in our market, and for good reason. This sub-4-metre sedan is an extremely good-looking vehicle, and is the most affordable car in the company’s lineup, with a starting price of Rs. 6.22 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Honda also offers ‘Special Edition’ and ‘Exclusive Edition’ models of the Amaze in India.

Honda City has also helped the Japanese carmaker strengthen its sales in India. The fourth-generation model continues to be on sale alongside the fifth-gen model, which was launched last year. The former serves as the entry-level version, while the latter is the more premium offering.

To further expand its audience in India, Honda is planning to launch new SUVs soon. We expect the 2021 Honda HR-V to arrive in India later this year, to rival the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. A new sub-4-metre SUV is also expected to join the lineup, which will likely replace the WR-V.