Honda Cars January 2021 Discounts – Amaze, WR-V, City, Civic

Honda is offering some attractive deals and discounts on its cars in India during January 2021, which have been discussed below

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) is offering a few brilliant deals on its vehicles, especially on the older, Model Year 2020 (MY2020) stock. The deals aren’t exclusive to older models though, and buyers can pick up some attractive discounts on MY2021 vehicles as well. If you have a Honda car on your New Year’s shopping list, then keep reading ahead!

Honda Amaze is available with a cash discount of up to Rs. 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, along with a free extended warranty (for fourth and fifth year) on MY2020 cars. On the ‘Special Edition’ variant, buyers can avail one of two offers – either a cash discount of up to Rs. 7,000 or an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000.

On the Amaze Exclusive Edition, a cash discount of up to Rs. 12,000 is being offered, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000. As for the Honda City (new-generation model), an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 is available, along with a cash discount of up to Rs. 10,000 on MY2020 cars.

Honda WR-V is available with a cash discount of up to Rs. 15,000 on MY2021 models, and up to Rs. 25,000 on MY2020 models. On the ‘Exclusive Edition’, the cash discount is worth up to Rs. 10,000. All variants of the WR-V are available with an exchange bonus worth Rs. 15,000.

The MY2021 models of the Honda Jazz are available with a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, while the same on MY2020 Jazz is worth up to Rs. 25,000. Regardless of Model Year, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 is being offered on the car.

Honda Cars New Year Discounts – January 2021 Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus Honda Amaze (MY2021) Rs. 15,000 Rs. 10,000 Honda Amaze (MY2020) Rs. 15,000 Rs. 10,000 + Free Extended Warranty (4th & 5th Year) Honda Amaze Special Edition Rs. 7,000 Rs. 15,000 (only if cash discount isn’t availed) Honda Amaze Exclusive Edition Rs. 12,000 Rs. 15,000 Honda City 5th Gen (MY2021) – Rs. 20,000 Honda City 5th Gen (MY2020) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 20,000 Honda WR-V (MY2021) Rs. 15,000 Rs. 15,000 Honda WR-V (MY2020) Rs. 25,000 Rs. 15,000 Honda WR-V Exclusive Edition Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 Honda Jazz (MY2021) Rs. 15,000 Rs. 15,000 Honda Jazz (MY2020) Rs. 25,000 Rs. 15,000 Honda Civic Rs. 1 lakh (Petrol)/Rs. 2.5 lakh (Diesel) –

*Additional benefits for existing Honda owners – loyalty bonus of Rs. 6,000 and exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000

The now-discontinued Honda Civic is available with a cash discount of up to Rs. 1 lakh on the petrol variants, while on the diesel models, the discount is much higher, at Rs. 2.5 lakh.