Honda Cars Holi Discounts [March 2022] – Amaze, Jazz, WR-V, City

This March, Japanese carmaker Honda is offering some alluring deals and discounts on its cars, to celebrate the Holi season

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) has announced some lucrative discounts and offers on its cars this month, as a bonus for this year’s Holi season. If you had a new Honda car on your wishlist, then now would be a good time to buy one. Below, we’ve detailed all the discounts available on Honda cars in March 2022.

On Honda Amaze, there is no cash discount or exchange bonus on offer, although a corporate discount worth Rs. 4,000 is available on it. As for the brand’s compact crossover – WR-V – it gets an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000.

Honda Jazz has a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on offer, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 5,000. Also, buyers can choose to get free accessories worth Rs. 12,158 on the hatchback instead of the cash discount.

On Honda City (fifth-gen model), buyers can choose between a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 or free accessories worth Rs. 10,596. An exchange bonus of Rs. 5,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 8,000 are also available on the sedan. As for the fourth-gen City, it gets a corporate discount of Rs. 8,000.

All Honda cars have a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000 on offer, along with a loyalty exchange bonus of Rs. 7,000 (Rs. 6,000 on Amaze). The latter is available additionally if a Honda car is brought in for exchange. These offers are only available till March 31, 2022.

Honda Cars Discounts – March 2022 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + corporate discount Honda Amaze 0 0 + Rs. 4,000 Honda WR-V 0 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 4,000 Honda Jazz Rs. 10,000 (or free accessories worth Rs. 12,158) Rs. 5,000 + Rs. 4,000 Honda City (fourth generation) 0 0 + Rs. 8,000 Honda City (fifth generation) Rs. 10,000 (or free accessories worth Rs. 10,596) Rs. 5,000 + Rs. 8,000 Loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000 and loyalty exchange bonus of Rs. 7,000 (Rs. 6,000 on Amaze)

Honda Cars India is planning to expand its lineup in India soon. The brand will launch City hybrid in our market in the coming months, and a new midsize SUV is currently under development. The latter will be a rival to the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Skoda Kushaq.