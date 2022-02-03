Honda Cars February 2022 Discounts – Amaze, WR-V, Jazz, City

Honda Cars India has announced some lucrative schemes on its vehicles this month, with benefits of up to a maximum of Rs. 35,600

We’re now in the second month of 2022, and automobile manufacturers in India are looking to boost sale numbers as high as they can. To that effect, some automakers are offering attractive discounts on their vehicles this month. Honda is also offering some interesting deals on its cars right now.

Honda Amaze doesn’t have any cash discount or exchange bonus on offer right now. However, a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 is being offered on the compact Honda sedan this month. On WR-V, Honda is offering a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000.

On Honda Jazz, buyers can choose between a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 or free accessories worth Rs. 12,158. An exchange bonus of Rs. 5,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 are also available on it this month.

Honda City has a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on offer, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 5,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 8,000. Buyers can opt for free accessories worth Rs. 10,596 instead of the cash discount. These discounts, however, are only for the new-generation City.

On the old-generation Honda City, there is no cash discount or exchange bonus on offer right now. A corporate discount of Rs. 8,000 is being offered on it though. It should be noted that the old-gen City is significantly more affordable than the new-gen model, so even without heavy discounts, it is an attractive deal.

Honda Cars Discounts – February 2022 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + corporate discount Honda Amaze 0 0 + Rs. 4,000 Honda WR-V Rs. 10,000 0 + Rs. 4,000 Honda Jazz Rs. 10,000 (or free accessories worth Rs. 12,158) Rs. 5,000 + Rs. 4,000 Honda City (4th Generation) 0 0 + Rs. 8,000 Honda City (5th Generation) Rs. 10,000 (or free accessories worth Rs. 10,596) Rs. 5,000 + Rs. 8,000 Loyalty bonus worth Rs. 5,000 available for existing Honda car owners Exchange bonus for an old Honda car is worth higher – Rs. 6,000 on Amaze and Rs. 7,000 on all others.

All Honda cars on sale in the Indian market are available with a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000. Also, bringing in an old Honda car for exchange will get you a higher exchange bonus, worth Rs. 7,000 (Rs. 6,000 on Amaze).