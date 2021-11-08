Honda Cars Diwali Discounts (Nov 2021) – Amaze, Jazz, City, WR-V

Honda Cars India has discounts and benefits worth up to a maximum of Rs. 38,608 on offer on its vehicles this Diwali season

Although Diwali celebrations have mostly wrapped up across the country, the Indian car market is still enjoying Diwali benefits! Carmakers are offering plenty of discounts and deals this month, including Honda. Below, we’ve discussed all the discounts available on Honda cars in the Indian market in November 2021.

Honda Amaze is available with a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000. There is no cash discount on offer here, despite the Diwali festive season sale. This is understandable though, as the sedan underwent a midlife facelift just a little while ago, effectively making it a brand new model.

On the Jazz, buyers can choose between a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 or free accessories worth Rs. 12,417. Other than that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 5,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 are also available on the hatchback.

As for the WR-V, it is available with a cash discount of Rs. 5,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 5,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000. Also, buyers can opt for free accessories worth Rs. 6,058 on the crossover instead of the cash discount.

On Honda City (fifth generation), buyers get a choice between a cash discount of Rs. 7,500 and free accessories of Rs. 8,108. An exchange bonus of Rs. 7,500 and a corporate discount of Rs. 8,000 are also being offered here. The fourth-gen City just gets a corporate discount of Rs. 8,000.

Honda Cars Diwali discounts – November 2021 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + Corporate discount Honda Amaze 0 0 + Rs. 4,000 Honda Jazz Rs. 10,000 (or free accessories worth Rs. 12,417) Rs. 5,000 + Rs. 4,000 Honda WR-V Rs. 5,000 (or free accessories worth Rs. 6,058) Rs. 5,000 + Rs. 4,000 Honda City (4th gen) 0 0 + Rs. 8,000 Honda City (5th gen) Rs. 7,500 (or free accessories worth Rs. 8,108) Rs. 7,500 + Rs. 8,000 For existing Honda car owners, a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000 is also available If an old Honda car is brought in for exchange, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 on City and Jazz, Rs. 9,000 on WR-V, and Rs. 6,000 on Amaze is available

For existing Honda car owners, a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000 is available upon purchasing a new one. Also, if an old Honda car is brought for exchange, buyers can avail a loyalty exchange bonus – worth Rs. 6,000 on Amaze, Rs. 9,000 on WR-V, and Rs. 10,000 on City and Jazz.