Honda Cars Discounts [September 2022] – Amaze, City, WR-V, Jazz

Honda recently announced the updated discounts for the new car buyers in September 2022 on City, Amaze, WR-V and Jazz

Honda India offers a premium and a feature-rich portfolio for the Indian buyers and is known to offer reliable and comfortable products in the market. The brand also boasts a strong after-sales support network and VFM price tags for its offerings. To further spice up the competition, the Japanese carmaker recently announced the latest Honda cars discounts in September 2022.

The new Honda Amaze is only available with Rs 5000 worth of loyalty bonus and Rs 3000 worth of corporate discount for the buyers in the country. The Amaze takes on the rivals like the Maruti Dzire and the Hyundai Aura.

The Honda City 5th Gen is known for its sharp looks and comfortable cabin and gives strong competition to the rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, VW Virtus and the Skoda Slavia. The brand is currently offering offers up to Rs 27496 for buyers. These include Rs 5000 cash discount, Rs 5000 discount on car exchange, Rs 5000 loyalty bonus, Rs 7000 car exchange bonus, and Rs 5000 worth of corporate discount.

Model Cash Discount + Loyalty Exchange bonus + Corporate Discount New Honda Amaze 0 + Rs 5000 Rs 3000 Honda City 5th Gen Rs 5000 Or Accessories Worth up to Rs 5496 + Rs 5000 Rs 5000 + Rs 7000 + Rs 5000 Honda City 4th Gen 0 + Rs 5000 0 Honda WR-V 0 + Rs 5000 Rs 10000 + Rs 7000 + Rs 5000 Honda Jazz 0 + Rs 5000 Rs 10000 + Rs 7000 + Rs 3000

The 4th Gen Honda City is also on sale in India and is expected to be discontinued in the next few months. The brand is only offering Rs 5000 worth of loyalty bonus for buyers in India. The sedan is only available with a 1.5L petrol powertrain option.

The Honda WR-V is one of the most premium and practical compact SUVs in the country and is offered with a loyalty bonus worth Rs 5000, Rs 7000 worth of car exchange bonus and a Rs 5000 corporate discount. In addition to this, the buyers will also get a discount on car exchange worth Rs 10000.

The Honda Jazz is currently the only hatchback on sale in the brand’s lineup and is offered with offers up to Rs 25000 this month. These include Rs 10000 discount on car exchange, Rs 5000 loyalty bonus, Rs 7000 car exchange bonus and a Rs 3000 corporate discoun