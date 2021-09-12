Honda Cars Discounts September 2021 – Amaze, Jazz, WR-V, City

This month (September 2021), Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) is offering benefits worth up to a maximum of Rs. 57,044 on its vehicles

The festive season is fast approaching in India, and the automobile industry is preparing for a shopping bonanza. Honda has announced some attractive deals and discounts on its cars, in order to boost sales this month. If you’re interested in purchasing a new Honda car, then check out the offers below.

On the pre-facelift Amaze, a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 is offered on the S MT Petrol variant. One can choose to get free accessories worth Rs. 24,044 instead of that. An exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 is also offered on it. On the V MT and VX MT variants (petrol only), buyers can choose to get a Rs. 5,000 cash discount or free accessories worth Rs. 5,998.

The facelifted Amaze, on the other hand, doesn’t have a cash discount or exchange bonus on offer. However, all variants of the Amaze get a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000. As for Honda Jazz, it is available with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, which can be left in favour of free accessories worth Rs. 11,947. Apart from that, the hatchback gets an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000.

On the WR-V, a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 is available, or buyers can opt for free accessories worth Rs. 11,998 instead. Other than that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 are also on offer on the little Honda crossover.

The fifth-gen Honda City is available with a choice between a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 and free accessories worth Rs. 10,708. An exchange bonus of Rs. 5,000 is also available. As for the old City (fourth-gen model), there is no cash discount or exchange bonus on offer. A corporate discount of Rs. 8,000 is offered on both generations of the City.

Honda Cars discounts – September 2021 Model Cash discounts Exchange bonus + Corporate discount Honda Amaze facelift 0 0 + Rs. 4,000 Honda Amaze pre-facelift (V MT petrol, VX MT petrol variants) Rs. 5,000 (or free accessories worth Rs. 5,998) Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 4,000 Honda Amaze pre-facelift (S MT petrol) Rs. 20,000 (or free accessories worth Rs. 24,044) Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 4,000 Honda Jazz Rs. 10,000 (or free accessories worth Rs. 11,947) Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 4,000 Honda WR-V Rs. 10,000 (or free accessories worth Rs. 11,998) Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 4,000 Honda City (4th Generation) 0 0 + Rs. 8,000 Honda City (5th Generation) Rs. 10,000 (or free accessories worth Rs. 10,708) Rs. 5,000 + Rs. 8,000 For existing Honda car owners, an additional exchange bonus of Rs. 9,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000 are available

On all Honda models, a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000 and an additional exchange bonus of Rs. 9,000 are available, but only for existing Honda car owners. It should be noted that discounts may vary from state to state, so be sure to check out your local Honda Cars dealership as well.