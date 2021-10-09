Honda Cars Discounts October 2021 – City, WR-V, Jazz, Amaze

This month (October 2021), benefits worth up to a maximum of Rs. 53,505 are available on Honda cars in the Indian market

Honda Cars India has announced a few interesting discounts on its vehicles this month. If you had a new car on your wishlist, but you don’t have the patience to wait for the Diwali festive season, worry not! The deals and offers listed below are sure to pique your interest.

On the Amaze, Honda is not offering a cash discount or an exchange bonus. However, a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 is available on it. The Amaze was given a midlife facelift recently, so the lack of official deals on the vehicle is understandable.

Honda Jazz has a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 on offer, but customers can choose to get free accessories worth Rs. 17,996 instead of that. An exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 is also available on the hatchback, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000.

As for WR-V, a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 are available on it. Buyers can also choose to get free accessories worth Rs. 12,158 instead of the cash discount.

On the new-gen Honda City, buyers can choose between a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 or free accessories worth Rs. 21,505. An exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 8,000 are also available here. As for the older-gen City, it gets a corporate discount of Rs. 8,000.

Honda Cars discounts – October 2021 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + Corporate discount Honda Amaze 0 0 + Rs. 4,000 Honda Jazz Rs. 15,000 (or free accessories worth Rs. 17,996) Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 4,000 Honda WR-V Rs. 10,000 (or free accessories worth Rs. 12,158) Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 4,000 Honda City (5th generation) Rs. 20,000 (or free accessories worth Rs. 21,505) Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 8,000 Honda City (4th generation) 0 0 + Rs. 8,000 Existing Honda car owners also get an additional exchange bonus of Rs. 9,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000

All Honda car owners get a loyalty bonus of Rs. 9,000 over the above-mentioned discounts. On the exchange of an old Honda car, buyers get an additional exchange bonus of Rs. 5,000. Also, pre-facelift Amaze can get high dealer-level discounts, provided if the dealership in question has leftover stock.