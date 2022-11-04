Honda Cars Discounts [November 2022] – Amaze, City, WR-V, Jazz

Honda India is offering discounts worth up to Rs 63,144 for new car buyers in November 2022

With the festive season now ending in the country, many carmakers are announcing updated discount offers and schemes for new car buyers in the country. Honda India also shared the latest November 2022 discounts and offers in India.

The Honda Amaze is currently the most affordable sedan in the brand’s line-up and is offered with Rs 10,000 worth of cash discounts and Rs 5,000 worth of loyalty bonus. In addition to this, it also gets Rs 3,000 worth of corporate discounts.

The Honda City 5th-gen boasts a premium and comfortable package for buyers in the country. It is being offered with maximum cash discounts worth Rs 30,000 in addition to a loyalty bonus worth Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 worth of exchange bonus. The buyers can also avail Rs 5,000 worth of corporate discounts.

Model Cash Discount + Loyalty Exchange bonus + Corporate Discount New Honda Amaze Rs 10000 + Rs 5000 0 + Rs 3000 Honda City 5th Gen Rs 30000 + Rs 5000 Rs 10000 + Rs 7000 + Rs 5000 Honda City 4th Gen 0 + Rs 5000 0 Honda WR-V Rs 30000 + Rs 5000 Rs 10000 + Rs 7000 + Rs 5000 Honda Jazz Rs 10000 + Rs 5000 Rs 7000 + Rs 3000

The Honda City 4th-gen is one of the most VFM sedans in the market and is offered only with Rs 5000 worth of loyalty bonus. It is worth noting that no other discounts are currently being offered for the buyers of the Honda City 4th-gen in India.

The Honda WR-V is offered with discounts worth up to Rs 63,144 and is a strong rival to the rivals like the Hyundai Venue and the Kia Sonet. The discount offers include Rs 30,000 worth of cash discounts, Rs 5,000 loyalty bonus, Rs 10,000 exchange bonus and Rs 5,000 worth of corporate discounts.

The Honda Jazz is currently positioned as a direct rival to the cars like the Hyundai i20, Maruti Baleno, and Tata Altroz in the Indian market. The car is offered with maximum discounts of up to Rs 25,000 this month. These include Rs 10,000 worth of cash discounts, Rs 7,000 worth of exchange and a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000.