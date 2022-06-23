Honda Cars Discounts [June 2022] – Amaze, City, WR-V, Jazz

Check out all the discounts and offers available on Honda cars on sale in the Indian market this month, i.e., in June 2022

Honda Cars India is offering some extremely alluring discounts on its vehicles, and with these deals, the Japanese car brand is hoping to increase its sales in our market. If you were planning to purchase a new car this month, then be sure to check out the discounts available on Honda cars in June 2022.

Honda Amaze does not have any cash discount or exchange bonus on offer this month. The subcompact sedan does have a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 available though. Amaze is currently the most affordable model in Honda’s car lineup in the Indian market.

Honda’s hatchback offering – Jazz – gets a cash discount of Rs. 5,000. An exchange bonus of Rs. 5,000 and a corporate bonus of Rs. 3,000 are being offered on it as well. Also, buyers can choose to get free accessories worth Rs. 5,947 instead of the cash discount.

Honda WR-V does not have a cash discount on offer this June. The subcompact SUV does get an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. Honda City (fourth-generation version) is available only with an exchange bonus of Rs. 7,000.

As for the fifth-gen Honda City, it is available with a cash discount of Rs. 5,000, and buyers can choose to get free accessories worth Rs. 5,396 instead of that. It also has an exchange bonus of Rs. 5,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 on offer. The recently launched Honda City e:HEV does not have any discounts though.

Honda Cars Discounts – June 2022 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + corporate discount Honda Amaze 0 0 + Rs. 3,000 Honda Jazz Rs. 5,000 (or free accessories worth Rs. 5,947) Rs. 5,000 + Rs. 3,000 Honda WR-V 0 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Honda City (4th Generation) 0 Rs. 7,000 + 0 Honda City (5th Generation) Rs. 5,000 (or free accessories worth Rs. 5,396) Rs. 5,000 + Rs. 5,000 Honda City e:HEV – – Loyalty bonus available, worth Rs. 5,000, available on all Honda cars on sale Exchange bonus for Honda cars is worth Rs. 7,000, available on City (both generation models), WR-V, and Jazz

There are additional benefits for existing Honda car owners, including a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000 when purchasing any new Honda car. Also, if bringing in an old Honda car for exchange, the exchange bonus is worth Rs. 7,000 (available on all models except Amaze).