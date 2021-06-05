Honda Cars Discounts June 2021 – Amaze, Jazz, WR-V, City

This month, i.e., in June 2021, benefits worth up to a maximum of Rs. 51,496 are available on Honda cars in the Indian market

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) has announced some attractive deals and discount on its vehicles this month. The manufacturer recorded a significant Month-on-Month drop in sales last month, due to lockdown in different states of India, and it is hoping to attract new customers with these offers.

On the ‘S MT’ variant of Honda Amaze, a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 is available. Buyers can also choose to get free accessories (worth Rs. 18,496) instead of the cash discount. Other than that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 are available on it.

On the ‘V MT’ and ‘VX MT’ variants of the Amaze, a cash discount of Rs. 5,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 are available. Instead of the cash discount, buyers can choose to get free accessories worth Rs. 5,998. On all other grades of the Amaze, only a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 is on offer.

On Honda Jazz, buyers can opt for a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 or free accessories worth Rs. 11,908. Apart from that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 are also being offered on it.

On the WR-V, buyers can choose between a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 or free accessories worth Rs. 12,158. Honda is also offering an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 on this subcompact crossover.

Honda Discounts – June 2021 Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Honda Amaze (S MT petrol variant) Rs. 15,000 (or free accessories worth Rs. 18,496) Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 4,000 Honda Amaze (V MT petrol, VX MT petrol) Rs. 5,000 (or free accessories worth Rs. 5,998) Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 4,000 Honda Amaze (all other variants) 0 0 + Rs. 4,000 Honda Jazz Rs. 10,000 (or free accessories worth Rs. 11,908) Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 4,000 Honda WR-V Rs. 10,000 (or free accessories worth Rs. 12,158) Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 4,000 Honda City (4th Gen) 0 0 Honda City (5th Gen) 0 0 + Rs. 8,000 Existing Honda customers get a loyalty benefit of Rs. 5,000 and an additional exchange bonus of Rs. 9,000

On the new-generation Honda City, there are no cash discounts or exchange bonuses on offer, although a corporate discount of Rs. 8,000 is available. On the older-gen City, there are no discounts on offer. Also, it should be noted that on all Honda models, a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000 and an additional exchange bonus of Rs. 9,000 are available, only for existing Honda car owners.