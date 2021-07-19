Honda Cars Discounts July 2021 – Amaze, WR-V, Jazz, City

Honda Cars India Ltd has announced benefits worth up to Rs. 57,243 on its vehicle this month

The Indian automobile industry is showing strong signs of recovery, now that the lockdown is slowly receding across the country. Carmakers are offering some attractive discounts and deals on their vehicles these days, and Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) is no exception. Below, we’ve detailed all the offers available on Honda cars in July 2021.

Honda Amaze has a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 available, but only on the ‘S MT’ variant. Buyers can also choose to leave the discount in favour of free accessories worth Rs. 24,243. Said variant can also be had with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000.

The ‘V MT’ and ‘VX MT’ variants of the Amaze are available with a choice between a cash discount of Rs. 5,000 or free accessories worth Rs. 5,998. An exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 are being offered as well on these variants. On all other variants of the Amaze, there are no official discounts available.

As for Honda Jazz, it is available with a cash discount of Rs. 5,000. Buyers can also choose to opt for free accessories worth Rs. 6,095 instead of the cash discount. There’s an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 on offer as well here.

On the WR-V, buyers can choose either a cash discount of Rs. 5,000 or free accessories worth Rs. 6,058. Apart from that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 are also being offered on the little Honda crossover.

Honda Cars Discounts – July 2021 Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Honda Amaze (S MT variant) Rs. 20,000 (or free accessories worth Rs. 24,243) Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 4,000 Honda Amaze V MT, VX MT variants) Rs. 5,000 (or free accessories worth Rs. 5,998) Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 4,000 Honda Amaze (other variants) 0 0 Honda Jazz Rs. 5,000 (or free accessories worth Rs. 6,095) Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 4,000 Honda WR-V Rs. 5,000 (or free accessories worth Rs. 6,058) Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 4,000 Honda City (fourth generation) 0 0 + Rs. 8,000 Honda City (fifth generation) 0 0 + Rs. 8,000 A loyalty benefit of Rs. 5,000 and an additional exchange bonus of Rs. 9,000 available for existing Honda car owners

On Honda City, both old- and new-generation models, a corporate discount of Rs. 8,000 is available. It should be noted that on all Honda cars, a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000 and an additional exchange bonus of Rs. 9,000 are also being offered, but only to existing Honda car owners.