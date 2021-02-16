Honda Cars Discounts February 2021 – Amaze, Jazz, WR-V, City

Here, we’ve listed the discounts and offers available on Honda cars in the Indian market during February 2021

Honda Cars India Limited (HCIL) posted an extremely strong sales growth last month, i.e., in January 2021. To keep the sales momentum up, the manufacturer is offering some pretty interesting deals on its vehicles this month. If you had plans to buy a Honda car and were wondering about the discounts, then keep reading ahead!

Honda Amaze is available with a cash discount of Rs. 12,500 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 12,500, but only on the regular models. However, on Amaze ‘Special Edition’ variant, the cash discount is much lower, at Rs. 7,000, while the exchange bonus is higher, at Rs. 15,000. On the ‘Exclusive Edition’ of the Amaze, the cash discount is worth Rs. 12,000 and the exchange bonus is worth Rs. 15,000.

On the WR-V, a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 is available on the regular models, and on the ‘Exclusive Edition’ variant, the cash discount is lower, at Rs. 10,000. Regardless of the variant, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 is available on Honda WR-V.

On the Jazz, a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 is being offered, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000. Honda City (fifth-gen) has a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on it, but there is no exchange bonus on offer here. On the fourth-gen City, there is no official discount available.

For existing Honda customers (people who already own a Honda car), the manufacturer is offering additional bonuses. These include a loyalty bonus worth Rs. 6,000 and an additional exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000.

Honda Cars Discounts – February 2021 Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus Honda Amaze Rs. 12,500 Rs. 12,500 Honda Amaze Special Edition Rs. 7,000 Rs. 15,000 Honda Amaze Exclusive Edition Rs. 12,000 Rs. 15,000 Honda WR-V Rs. 15,000 Rs. 15,000 Honda WR-V Exclusive Edition Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 Honda Jazz Rs. 15,000 Rs. 15,000 Honda City (4th Gen) – – Honda City (5th Gen) Rs. 10,000 – Honda Civic – – Honda CR-V – – Loyalty bonus of Rs. 6,000 and additional exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 also available for existing Honda customers

Honda Civic and CR-V have been discontinued in the Indian market, following the closure of Honda’s Greater Noida plant in December last year. The vehicles are still in stock at a few dealerships across India though, and one can get some hefty dealer-level discounts on them. Be sure to check out your nearest Honda dealership if you’re interested.