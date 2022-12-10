Honda Cars Discounts [December 2022] – Amaze, City, WR-V, Jazz

The latest year-end discounts on multiple cars were recently announced by Honda in India but no discounts are being offered on the new City hybrid this month

Honda recently announced the official year-end discounts and offers for the new car buyers in the country and is offering benefits up to Rs 72,340 this month depending on the model you opt for. Here are all the details about the latest Honda cars discount in December 2022 in India you should know.

The Honda Amaze is one of the strongest rivals to the Maruti Dzire and the Hyundai Aura compact sedan in India and is offered with two engine options – 1.2L petrol and 1.5L diesel. The brand is offering discounts and benefits up to Rs 43,144 for the buyers of the new Amaze including Rs 10,000 worth of cash discounts, an exchange bonus worth Rs 20,000 and a loyalty bonus worth Rs 5,000.

The Honda City 5th-gen continues to dominate the segment with its premium and comfortable package and is being offered with discounts up to Rs 72,145. This includes up to Rs 30,000 cash discounts or free accessories worth Rs 32,145, car exchange discounts worth Rs 20,000 and more.

Model Cash Discount + Loyalty Exchange bonus + Corporate Discount New Honda Amaze Rs 10000 + Rs 5000 Rs 20000 + Rs 6000 Honda City 5th Gen Rs 30000 + Rs 3000 Rs 20000 + Rs 7000 + Rs 5000 Honda City 4th Gen 0 + Rs 5000 0 Honda WR-V Rs 30000 Rs 20000 + Rs 7000 + Rs 5000 Honda Jazz Rs 10000 + Rs 5000 Rs 10000 + Rs 3000

Just like before, the Honda City 4th-gen version is only being offered with only Rs 5,000 worth of loyalty bonus as no other discounts and benefits are offered for the new buyers. It is powered by a 1.5L petrol engine and is offered in two variants – SV and V.

With rivals like the Hyundai Venue and the Maruti Brezza already dominating the sales volume in the segment, the Honda WR-V faces stiff competition in the market. The brand is offering discounts and benefits worth up to Rs 72,340 including Rs 30,000 worth of maximum cash discount, Rs 20,000 worth of exchange bonus and Rs 5,000 worth of loyalty bonus.

The Honda Jazz on the other hand gets maximum benefits of up to Rs 37,047. For those wondering, these include up to Rs 10,000 worth of cash discount, Rs 10,000 exchange bonus, Rs 5,000 worth of loyalty bonus and Rs 3,000 worth of corporate discount.