Honda Cars Discounts [April 2022] – City, WR-V, Jazz, City

This month (April 2022), Honda is offering discounts and offers worth up to a maximum of Rs. 33,158 on its cars in the Indian market

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) has announced some extremely lucrative deals and discounts for April 2022. With these, the manufacturer is hoping to increase footfall in its dealerships. If you were planning to purchase a new car this month, and this Japanese brand has your fancy, then keep reading ahead!

Honda Amaze is the most affordable model in the Japanese carmaker’s lineup in India, and it’s also the best-selling model in the brand’s range currently. The little sedan does not have any cash discount or exchange bonus on offer this month. It does get a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 though.

Honda’s hatchback offering – Jazz – comes with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000. An exchange bonus of Rs. 5,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 are available as well on it. Also, buyers could choose to get free accessories worth Rs. 12,158 instead of the cash discount.

As for Honda WR-V, there’s no cash discount on offer on it this month. However, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 are available on this subcompact crossover. Honda City (old-generation version) only gets a corporate discount of Rs. 8,000.

The new-generation Honda City gets a cash discount of Rs. 5,000 right now. Other than that, the sedan also gets an exchange bonus of Rs. 5,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 8,000. Also, buyers can opt for free accessories worth Rs. 5,396 instead of the cash discount.

Honda Cars Discounts – April 2022 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + Corporate discount Honda Amaze 0 0 + Rs. 4,000 Honda Jazz Rs. 10,000 (or free accessories worth Rs. 12,158) Rs. 5,000 + Rs. 4,000 Honda WR-V 0 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 4,000 Honda City (4th generation) 0 0 + Rs. 8,000 Honda City (5th generation) Rs. 5,000 (or free accessories worth Rs. 5,396) Rs. 5,000 + Rs. 8,000 Loyalty bonus available for existing Honda car owners, worth Rs. 5,000 Additional exchange bonus for Honda cars available, worth Rs. 7,000 (Rs. 6,000 on Amaze)

For existing Honda car owners, a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000 is available on the purchase of a new one. Also, an additional exchange bonus is available when an old Honda car is brought in for exchange, worth Rs. 6,000 on Amaze and Rs. 7,000 on all other Honda cars.