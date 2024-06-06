Honda AWD Electric Scooter To Launch This Year

Honda intends to launch a new product in Japan by the end of this calendar year featuring two Honda Mobile Power Packs (MPP)

Honda is vigorously advancing towards a future dominated by electric and fuel cell vehicles, aiming for these to constitute all its global sales by the end of next decade. The Japanese auto major plans to invest 10 trillion yen into a worldwide EV initiative, introducing seven new models by 2030, encompassing both large and compact electric vehicles.

In the two-wheeler space, Honda intends to launch a new product in Japan by the end of this calendar year. This upcoming model, yet to be named, will feature two Honda Mobile Power Packs (MPP), distinguishing itself from other offerings. The brand aims to adapt its BEV-based technologies for use in hybrid electric vehicles, incorporating an electric all-wheel drive (e-AWD) system.

This e-AWD system is said to enhance driving force and allows for responsive and precise control of drive force distribution. This system will be integrated with Honda’s Motion Management System to improve stability at lower speeds. It was first showcased in 2017 with Honda’s Riding Assist, which enabled a motorcycle to balance independently without any rider input.

The hybrid/electric motorcycles, including models like the Honda PCX Hybrid, will be available worldwide. During the 2024 Honda Business Briefing, Honda’s Global CEO, Toshihiro Mibe, stated that by 2030, EVs and FCEVs are expected to account for 40 per cent of Honda’s global auto sales, with a production target of two million units.

According to previous reports, Honda’s electric scooter for India will sit on what has been internally known as Platform ‘E’ and will be modular and versatile, capable of supporting a variety of two-wheelers with different electric drivetrains and body styles. Speculations suggest that Honda plans to launch its first zero-emission scooter locally featuring a fixed-type battery.

It is likely to be branded under the Active Electric name, as Honda filed patents for a hub motor and a fixed battery indicating this possibility but no official confirmation has been made yet. Honda may initially target the commercial space before targetting personal transportation based customers.