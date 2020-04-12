Honda Aviator, Grazia Scooters Dropped From Official Website

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has removed details of Aviator and Grazia from its official website as the two scooters are yet to get BSVI update and can’t be sold anymore

With the BSVI emission norms having kicked in at the start of this month, most car and bike manufacturers have already rolled out the BSVI-compliant versions of their product to enable them to stay on sale in this new era of cleaner engines. Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, the country’s second-largest bike manufacturer, has already launched the BSVI versions of its top-selling automatic scooter, the Activa.

However, a look at the official website of the company reveals that it has pulled the Aviator and the Grazia off the shelves as it’s no longer showing details of these two automatic scooters. The two models have been taken off the website of the two-wheeler manufacturer as the duo is yet to receive the BSVI updates.

It is important to mention here that since 1 April 2020, no bike and car manufacturer can sell a BSIV-compliant model in the country. The only small exception here is that the companies can liquidate merely 10 per cent of the leftover stock once the nation-wide lockdown lifts in the coming days. Right now, it’s not exactly known when Honda would introduce the BSVI versions of the recently discontinued models.

However, it sure looks like the ongoing situation of lockdown has led to a delay in the introduction of the BSVI versions of the Honda Aviator and Grazia. Out of the two scooters, it’s the latter that is the newer one, while there’s a sufficient fan following for both the models. In such a scenario, it doesn’t look like the bike manufacturer has permanently discontinued either of the two offerings.

For the uninitiated, the Honda Aviator is the less expensive of the two with the recently discontinued BSIV model having a sticker price of Rs 56,984 – Rs 66,225 (ex-showroom). It’s powered by a 109.19 cc single-cylinder engine that outputs a maximum power of 8 bhp at 7,000 rpm and a peak torque of 8.94 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The scooter has an average fuel efficiency of 50 kmpl.

On the other hand, the Honda Grazia used to retail at a sticker price of Rs 63,269. The more premium offering featured a 124.9 cc single-cylinder engine that produced a maximum power of 8.52 bhp at 6,500 rpm and a peak torque of 10.54 Nm at 5,000 rpm. The engine is known to be delivering a fuel efficiency of 46 kmpl.