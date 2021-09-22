Honda August 2021 Sales Analysis – City, Amaze, WR-V, Jazz

Honda posted 11,177 units in the month of August 2021 as against 7,509 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY increase of 49 per cent

Honda Cars India garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 11,177 units in the month of August 2021 as against 7,509 units during the same period in 2020 with massive YoY volume growth of 49 per cent. The Japanese manufacturer recorded a healthy 85 per cent MoM sales surge as well as 6,055 units were registered in the previous month of July 2021.

The company posted the seventh-highest tally amongst manufacturers as it finished ahead of Renault, MG, Skoda, Nissan, Volkswagen, Ford, FCA and Citroen. Honda managed to acquire a 4.3 per cent market share in the month of August 2021 against 3.2 per cent during the corresponding period twelve months ago with 1.1 per cent growth.

The Amaze was the most sold Honda vehicle within the brand’s domestic portfolio and understandably so, as the facelift was launched only a few weeks ago. The sub-four-metre sedan recorded 6,591 unit sales as against 3,684 units during the same period last year with a YoY volume increase of 79 per cent. The facelift gets exterior updates to give a refreshed vibe and to extend the lifecycle of the second generation model.

Honda Models (YoY) August 2021 Sales August 2020 Sales 1. Amaze (79%) 6,591 3,684 2. City (43%) 3,284 2,299 3. WR-V (-8%) 672 729 4. Jazz (8%) 630 583

The Honda City’s latest version debuted last year and it has been well received amongst customers despite becoming costlier compared to the previous model. The midsize sedan has helped in reviving the sales fortunes of its segment but not by a big margin. In the month of August 2021, the City posted 3,284 units as against 2,299 units in August 2020 with a 43 per cent jump in volumes.

The WR-V managed to post a cumulative domestic total of 672 units as against 729 units during the same period twelve months ago with 8 per cent negative volume growth. The Jazz premium hatchback recorded 630 unit sales as against 583 units in August 2020 with an 8 per cent increase in volumes.

Compared to the previous month of July 2021 with 1,134 units, the Honda Amaze compact sedan registered 481 per cent positive sales growth on an MoM basis and its momentum could continue into the coming months as well as we are right in the middle of the festive season.