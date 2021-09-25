Honda August 2021 Sales Analysis – Activa, Shine, Unicorn, Dio, Hornet

Honda posted 4,01,480 units in the month of August 2021 as against 4,28,238 units during the same period last year with a 6.2 per cent negative growth

Honda’s two-wheeler division continued to be the second most sold in the industry in the month of August 2021 amongst manufacturers as 4,01,480 units were recorded against 4,28,238 units during the same period last year with 6.2 per cent negative growth. The Japanese brand registered a 30.15 per cent market share against 27.46 per cent in August 2020.

This led to a YoY gain of 2.69 per cent as Honda was less than 30,000 units adrift of Hero MotoCorp’s total tally. The Activa reigned supreme once again as the largest selling scooter in the country posted 2,04,659 units as against 1,93,607 units during the same period last year with 6 per cent YoY volume growth. The CB Shine finished in the second position.

The mass-market commuter recorded 1,29,926 units as against 1,06,133 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY increase of 22 per cent. The Dio finished in the third position with 26,897 units as against 42,957 units in August 2020 with 37 per cent decline. The Livo ended up in the fourth position with 12,399 units in the month of August 2021.

Honda Two-Wheelers (YoY) August 2021 Sales August 2020 Sales 1. Activa (6%) 2,04,659 1,93,607 2. CB Shine (22%) 1,29,926 1,06,133 3. Dio (-37%) 26,897 42,957 4. Livo (-35%) 12,399 18,980 5. Dream (-37%) 11,743 18,559 6. Grazia (-32%) 8,618 12,588 7. Unicorn (-81%) 5,679 29,441 8. H’ness 1,047 – 9. Hornet 2.0 (4%) 414 400 10. Xblade (-99%) 44 5,557 11. CBR650F (%) 37 – 12. Africa Twin (-38%) 10 16 13. CB500 (%) 6 – 14. CB300R (%) 1 0

This when compared to the corresponding period twelve months ago with 18,980 units, a YoY negative growth of 35 per cent was recorded. The Dream slotted in at fifth with 11,743 units as against 18,559 units in August 2020 with a 37 per cent drop in volumes. The Grazia found itself in sixth with 8,618 units as against 12,588 units with 32 per cent de-growth.

The Unicorn ended up seventh with 5,679 unit sales as against 29,441 units in August 2020 with an 81 per cent decline in volumes while the H’ness CB350 and CB350 RS combined to record 1,047 units in the month of August 2021. The Hornet 2.0 could only manage 414 units as against 400 units in August 2020 with a 4 per cent positive sales increase.

The Xblade saw a huge de-growth of 99 per cent as only 44 units were registered against 5,557 units in August 2020. Other motorcycles sold from the Honda BigWing outlets combined to record 54 units last month. Honda is expected to further strengthen its 350 cc range in the near future to rival firmly against Royal Enfield motorcycles.