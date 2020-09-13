Honda August 2020 Sales – City, Amaze, Jazz, WR-V, Civic

Honda registered a total of 7,509 units in August 2020 as against 8,291 units during the same period in 2019 with 9.4 per cent de-growth

Honda Cars India recently introduced the updated WR-V and Jazz meeting BSVI emission standards. In August 2020, the Japanese auto major recorded a total of 7,509 units as against 8,291 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with Year-on-Year volume de-growth of 9.4 per cent and held on to 3.2 per cent overall market share.

The brand relies on its sedans to deliver sales volumes unlike any other car manufacturer in the country as the duo of Amaze and City are the most popular models alongside the more premium Civic. Last month, the Amaze was responsible for garnering a total of 3,684 units as against 4,535 units with 19 per cent YoY sales de-growth.

In second position was the new generation City C-segment sedan. The fifth-generation version of the five-seater went on sale in the middle of July 2020 with a host of changes inside and out. It became the most sold sedan in its segment as it narrowly edged the Hyundai Verna with 2,299 units.

Compared to the same period in 2019, the City recorded 1,593 units with 44 per cent volume increase. The WR-V compact crossover endured a total of 729 units as against 1,178 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with 38 per cent volume de-growth. Except City, Civic and Jazz no other Honda model posted positive sales growth last month.

Honda Models (YoY) August 2020 Sales August 2019 Sales 1. Amaze (-19%) 3,684 4,535 2. City (44%) 2,299 1,593 3. Jazz (4%) 583 558 4. WR-V (-38%) 729 1,178 5. Civic (42%) 204 144 6. CR-V (-91%) 10 108

The Jazz garnered a total of 583 units as against 558 units in August 2019 with 4 per cent volume increase. The Civic executive sedan made a strong impact upon its arrival in March 2019 and it continued to trade places at the top of its segment’s sales standings with Skoda Octavia. It recorded 204 units last month as against 144 units.

This led to YoY sales increase of 42 per cent. The CR-V managed to post only 10 units last month as against 108 units during the same period in 2019 with 91 per cent de-growth. Honda finished seventh in the manufacturers’ table ahead of Toyota, Ford, MG, Volkswagen, Skoda, Nissan and FCA.