Honda August 2020 Discounts Up To Rs. 2.5 Lakh – City, Amaze, Civic, WR-V

The Civic is offered with more than Rs. 2.50 lakh discounts in the month of August 2020 while the old-gen City and Amaze are also benefitted

The Indian automotive industry reported just 1 per cent negative YoY growth in July 2020 as 1,97,610 units were dispatched against 1,99,354 units during the same period last year. Is showed progress after months of dismal sales volumes and Honda Cars India finished eighth in the manufacturers’ standings with 5,383 units – 3 units behind fellow compatriot Toyota.

Keen to make a strong impression this month, the Japanese auto major is offering a range of discounts. The Amaze compact sedan that often trails Maruti Suzuki Dzire in the segment is not sold with any cash discounts in August 2020 but it does get Rs. 15,000 in exchange bonus, Rs. 4,000 corporate discounts and loyalty bonus of Rs. 6,000.

The WR-V crossover is currently priced between Rs. 8.62 lakh and Rs. 11.06 lakh (ex-showroom) and received BSVI update only a few weeks ago. It comes in SV and VX trims with two engine and one gearbox options. It gets corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 this month along with loyalty bonus of Rs. 6,000.

Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Loyalty Bonus Honda Amaze NIL Rs. 15,000 + 4,000 Rs. 6,000 Honda WR-V NIL Rs. 4,000 (Corporate) Rs. 6,000 Old Honda City (SV, VMT) Rs. 25,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 8,000 Rs. 6,000 Old Honda City (V CVT) Rs. 31,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 8,000 Rs. 6,000 New Honda City NIL NIL Rs. 6,000 Civic Petrol Rs. 1,00,000 Rs. 8,000 (Corporate) Rs. 6,000 Civic Diesel Rs. 2,50,000 Rs. 8,000 (Corporate) Rs. 6,000

The fifth generation City is undoubtedly one of the significant launches from Honda in recent times. The old Honda City in its SV and V MT trims can be had with Rs. 25,000 cash discount, Rs. 25,000 exchange bonus, Rs. 8,000 as corporate discount and Rs. 6,000 in loyalty bonus – taking the total up to Rs. 64,000 this month.

The CVT transmission equipped V trim in the old Honda City can be bought with Rs. 31,000 cash discount, Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 8,000 corporate discount with Rs. 6,000 loyalty bonus, as the total benefits stand at up to Rs. 65,000. As expected, the new-gen City does not come with any discounts except for the loyalty bonus of Rs. 6,000.

The Civic executive sedan is the most benefitted as the petrol version is retailed with Rs. 1 lakh cash discount, Rs. 8,000 corporate discount and Rs. 6,000 loyalty bonus – Rs. 1.14 lakh in total. Topping them all off, the diesel version of the Civic gets Rs. 2.50 lakh cash discount, Rs. 8,000 corporate discount and Rs. 6,000 in loyalty bonus.