Honda April 2021 Model Wise Sales – Activa, Shine, CB350, Unicorn, Dio

Honda posted 2,40,122 units in the month of April 2021 as Activa finished on top of the sales table ahead of CB Shine and Unicorn

Honda’s two-wheeler division continued to be the second most sold manufacturer behind Hero MotoCorp in the month of April 2021 as 2,40,122 units were recorded against 3,95,037 units during the previous month of March 2021 with 39.2 per cent Month-on-Month volume decline as it garnered 24.13 per cent overall market share.

The Activa finished on top of the sales charts yet again as 1,09,678 units were sold against 1,99,208 units during the same period the previous month with 45 per cent Month-on-Month volume decline. The CB Shine slotted in at the second position with 79,416 units as against 1,17,943 units with 33 per cent MoM drop in sales.

Another commuter from Honda, the Unicorn was the third most sold two-wheeler in the month of April 2021 as 16,602 units were registered against 23,235 units with 29 per cent Month-on-Month sales decline. The Dio finished in the fourth position with 17,269 units as against 22,677 units during the previous month of March 2021 with 24 per cent de-growth.

Honda Models (MoM) April 2021 Sales March 2021 Sales 1. Activa (-45%) 1,09,678 1,99,208 2. CB Shine (-33%) 79,416 1,17,943 3. Unicorn (-29%) 16,602 23,235 4. Dio (-24%) 17,269 22,677 5. Dream (-38%) 5,502 8,921 6. Grazia (-33%) 4,600 6,879 7. Livo (-55%) 3,707 8,304 8. H’ness CB350 (-31%) 2,969 4,302 9. Hornet 2.0 (-91%) 186 2,058 10. Xblade (-90%) 153 1,476

The Dream recorded 5,502 units last month as against 8,921 units in March 2021 with 38 per cent Month-on-Month volume decrease. The Grazia finished in the sixth position with 4,600 units as against 6,879 units with 33 per cent sales drop while the Hond Livo ended up seventh with 3,707 units as against 8,304 units with 55 per cent de-growth.

The H’ness CB350 entered the domestic market late year and it has been well received amongst customers. The Japanese manufacturer expanded the CB350 range with the addition of the RS scrambler variant a few months ago and more 350 cc motorcycles based on the same platform can be expected in the near future.

It recorded 2,969 units as against 4,302 units during the previous month of March 2021 with 31 per cent sales decline. The Hornet 2.0 finished in the ninth position with 186 units in the month of April 2021 as against 2,058 units with 91 per cent MoM volume drop while the XBlade posted only 153 units. The premium Honda BigWing range comprises CB650R, CB500X, Africa Twin, etc.