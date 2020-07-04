Honda Announces New-Gen (2020) City Launch Date

The 2020 Honda City (new-generation) will offer two engine options, a 1.5-litre petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel mill

Honda Cars India Limited has confirmed the launch date for the next-generation City. The fifth-generation model is set to launch on 15th July 2020. Honda had previously planned to launch the C-segment sedan earlier in April, but the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown forced the company to postpone it.

The new Honda City features a new 1.5-litre ‘i-VTEC’ petrol engine with DOHC, which produces slightly more power than before – 121 PS and 145 Nm. There is also a 1.5-litre ‘i-DTEC’ diesel engine on offer, which generates 100 PS and 200 Nm. As standard, you get a 6-speed manual gearbox, and you can also opt for a CVT with the petrol variants.

There are plenty of changes on the 2020 Honda City, both to the exterior and the interior. The newer model is longer, wider and lower than the previous iteration, with a bigger wheelbase as well. The front end features Honda’s signature horizontal chrome slat on top of the grille. The headlights are dagger-shaped all-LED units, while the LED taillights have an outward-bulging design at the rear end. Overall, the exterior design of the new model looks more mature than the previous one.

Inside the cabin, there’s a completely new dashboard design. The cabin isn’t driver-centric like the previous-generation version; rather it’s much cleaner and simpler than before. The AC vents have been redesigned as well. The infotainment system now features a bigger 8-inch touchscreen, as opposed to a 7-inch unit previously offered. You also get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with Alexa connectivity.

The instrument console is also completely new. The 2020 City has an analogue speedometer on the right side of the instrument cluster, and a 7-inch multi-information display on the left. Another feature added to the car is the Lane Watch assist, which uses a camera integrated into the left wing-mirror to monitor the blind spot on the left-hand side of the car. The system is activated every time the driver turns the left indicator on.

The pricing will only be revealed once the car is launched. We expect the price to experience a marginal bump over the current-generation model, which retails for between Rs. 9.91 lakh and Rs. 14.31 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The fourth-gen will not be replaced by the new-gen version in the Indian market. Instead, both the fourth- and fifth-gen models will be sold alongside each other. Stay tuned to GaadiWaadi.com for the latest updates.