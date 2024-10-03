Honda Announces 7 Years Unlimited Km Extended Warranty Program

This extended warranty program from Honda is available for the petrol variants of its current model range including the Elevate, City and Amaze

Honda Cars India has launched an industry-first extended warranty program, providing coverage for an unlimited number of kilometres for up to seven years. This warranty is available for the petrol variants of its current model range including the Elevate, City, City hybrid and Amaze. Furthermore, customers who enrolled in the program earlier can also avail of this extended warranty on the petrol variants of the Civic, Jazz and WR-V.

The Japanese manufacturer says it has introduced this initiative to provide maximum value and comprehensive coverage for Honda car owners without the worry of kilometre limitations. Speaking on the new program, Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said,

“At Honda Cars India, our commitment to enhancing the customer ownership experience remains unwavering. Backed by the established values of strong durability, quality and reliability of Honda cars, this Extended Warranty Programme with Unlimited Kilometers upto 7 years ensures that every customer regardless of their driving pattern, can experience long-term protection. We believe this new offering is a game changer for the industry and will redefine customer expectations of vehicle ownership.”

Buyers now have the option to select a 7-year extended warranty with unlimited kilometres within two years of their car purchase date. This initiative not only provides flexibility but also ensures long-term protection for their vehicles. Additionally, existing customers with an extended warranty covering the fourth or fifth year can extend their warranty up to 7 years or up to 1.5 lakh kilometres – whichever comes first.

The purchased extended warranty is transferable, enhancing the vehicle’s resale value. This extended protection goes beyond standard warranties, covering the repair or replacement of defective parts in accordance with the warranty terms and conditions with no additional charges for either parts or labour.

In other news, Honda is expected to launch the next generation Amaze in the coming months. It will get substantial revisions inside and out judging by the spy images. The cabin will be more premium than the outgoing model but the existing powertrain and transmission options will more likely be carried over.